ASU’s Investment in Future Begins With Dillingham

When Arizona State finalized Kenny Dillingham’s new contract, it didn’t just feel like paperwork getting pushed through. It felt like a turning point.

For years, Sun Devil fans have watched coaching changes, roster turnover, and uncertainty define the program. Stability always seemed just out of reach. Now, for the first time in a while, there’s a real sense that the university knows exactly who it wants leading the way.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham listens to a question during a joint news conference with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian before facing off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham wasn’t brought in as a finished product. He was the young, energetic alum who believed Arizona State could be more than what it had become. Some people questioned whether he was ready.

Others wondered how long it would really take to rebuild a program that had clearly lost momentum. Instead of needing close to a decade, it took him barely two seasons to shift the culture, energize recruiting, and make people believe again.

This new contract feels like the university views it as a commitment not just to a coach, but to a vision.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham is all smiles after the Sun Devils defeated the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Kenny Dillingham’s Contract Sends a Message

The biggest headline centers around football head coach Kenny Dillingham. His amended contract, which is expected to be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents, does more than just increase his salary.

It sends a message.

Dillingham is set to become the highest-paid state employee in Arizona history.

That’s a huge statement by the university. But honestly, it reflects what he’s already done. In just a few seasons, he helped turn around a program that many believed was years away from competing again.

Instead of a long rebuild, it only took two years for Arizona State to regain national attention.

That kind of progress doesn’t happen by accident.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Investing in the Coaching Staff

One of the most important parts of Dillingham’s new contract isn’t just his pay; it’s the $2.8 million increase in the staff salary pool.

That matters.

In today’s college football world, keeping good assistant coaches is just as important as keeping players.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, defensive coordinator Brian Ward, and other key staff members have played major roles in the program’s growth. Increasing the salary pool helps ensure they stay in Tempe.

Continuity builds success. Arizona State understands that now more than ever.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Long-Term Commitment

Another detail that stood out in the contract amendment is that Dillingham’s children will have their tuition covered at Arizona State for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

At first glance, that might seem small.

But it speaks volumes.

It shows that Dillingham isn’t treating this job like a stepping stone.

He’s building roots here. He’s planning for the long haul. In a time when coaches frequently jump from school to school, that kind of commitment matters.

And fans can feel it.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the WWE and Big 12 logo during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Building Around a Clear Vision

Football isn’t the only sport seeing investment, but it’s clear that Dillingham is the centerpiece of Arizona State’s long-term plan. His contract represents stability, confidence, and ambition.

For fans, that should be encouraging.

Because at its core, this deal isn’t just about making Kenny Dillingham the highest-paid state employee in Arizona history.

It’s about trusting him to keep building what he started and believing that the best days of Arizona State football are still ahead.