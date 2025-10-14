Arizona State Run Defense Has Hope Moving Forward
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are no longer ranked in the top 25 following a 42-10 loss to the Utah Utes in week seven of the season.
While some may point to the offense only putting 10 points on the board, others will look at the 276 yards and six touchdowns ceded via the Utah run game - QB Devon Dampier headed the effort in what was the worst showing from the Arizona State front seven in nearly two years.
There were a number of factors in play - poor tackling from Arizona State and the unique nature of the Utah offense have been at the forefront.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham doesn't want to focus on the rare off day - citing the triple-option approach and large volume of strong showings from the front seven as reasons to not grovel over one game in his press conference on Monday.
“I told the guys, we've been one of the best run defenses in the country for a year and a half. That's our culture. If we're gonna let one game dictate our culture, right? Like, I don't know, like we got to stay true to what we have proven to do in the last 17 games, or not the 18th or the last 17. In the last 17 games, we've usually won a lot of scrimmage, majority of the majority of the game.
We've won a lot of scrimmage, if you can't let one game versus a team that runs a triple option, that did a phenomenal job in that triple option, affect how we play football.”
Defensive lineman such as C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika have been integral to the success that has been the norm since early in the 2024 season, although linebackers Keyshaun Elliott/Zyrus Fiaseu/Jordan Crook have done their fair share in run support as well.
The run defense had previously shut down Baylor's Bryson Washington - save for a singular run, as well as Mississippi State standout Fluff Bothwell.
The line is in for an undoubted test this week against the Texas Tech Red Raiders as well - as running back Cameron Dickey is coming off of a massive game against Kansas last Saturday, while dual threat quarterback Will Hammond has potential to throw a wrinkle into the rushing attack if starter Behren Morton is unable to go.
Fite, Kongaika, and the rest of the defense will look to continue the year-plus pattern of being incredible this Saturday in Tempe.
