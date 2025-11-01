3 Keys to Arizona State Earning Victory Over Iowa State
TEMPE -- The trajectory of the 2025 Arizona State football season has changed on what has seemingly been a weekly basis - just two weeks ago they were back in position to make a second straight Big 12 title game.
Now, the title hopes appear all but dashed behind the news that Sam Leavitt will miss the remainder of the season.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has been steadfast in his belief that there is still much to play for regardless of the surrounding circumstances, and the Sun Devils have the opportunity to earn bowl eligibility with a win today - here is how they will achieve that milestone below.
Dictate Game Through Raleek Brown
The junior running back failed to get comfortable in the win over Texas Tech until the final drive of the game, and had a good game at the surface against Houston, but once again did not get in much of a rhythm.
This week it is paramount to make Brown the focal point of the offense - whether it's through the usage of screens, runs outside of the tackles, or dump-offs in the flat. The usage of the dynamic playmaker is of paramount importance this week.
Display Improved Special Teams
This point feels like one that has been repeated to no end in recent weeks, but it remains crucial all the same.
Jesus Gomez is coming off of his first real game of struggle as the kicker of the team, but remains one of the more reliable players at the position in the nation.
Outside of Gomez, punter Kanyon Floyd will need to have a strong performance and play into the field position game - which will also need to be backed up by the coverage team.
Create Turnovers on Defense
ASU DC Brian Ward is well-known for being able to scheme his defenses to create turnovers - particularly in opportune moments.
This is the perfect setting to continue doing just that, as Rocco Becht is coming off of one of the weaker games of his three-season run as the starting QB in Ames.
The Sun Devils defense rosters numerous players that are of that mold of playmaker - from LB Martell Hughes to CB Keith Abney II.
Now is the time for the Arizona State defense to create turnovers, make the game a field position battle, and make life challenging for the Iowa State offense.
