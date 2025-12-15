What to Expect in Coming Weeks For ASU Football

TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2025 season is set to come to an end in just over two weeks when the team takes on the Duke Blue Devils in the Sun Bowl on Dec 31.

The last several weeks have been turbulent for the Sun Devils - from ST coordinator Charlie Ragle stepping aside, to the saga that led to the expected departure of Sam Leavitt, to continuous rumors surrounding the future of Kenny Dillingham in Tempe.

Now, much of that can be put in the rearview mirror - ASU on SI breaks down three things to expect in the weeks to come from within the program.

Dillingham Receiving Contract Modifications

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman reported on Saturday that Dillingham and his agent were in negotiations with Arizona State brass surrounding a potential revision in the contract extension that was agreed to in Jan, with an expected bump in base salary.

There's also going to likely be increased allowances as far as it comes to the salary pool for his assistant coaches and staff, as the continuity within the program has been one of the driving forces behind success since the 2023 campaign.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Finding Out Who Will, Won't Play in Sun Bowl

Dillingham stated that he has a better idea as to who will and won't participate in the December 31 battle, but didn't want to go over the list he had, potentially leaving individual players out of the conversation in the process.

The status of Jordyn Tyson is in stone, logically speaking, as the junior has no reason to suit up. Raleek Brown has been absent from the first several days of practice in preparation, while veterans such as Keith Abney II have been dressed and present at practice, but have not participated.

Senior DL Justin Wodtly has already confirmed that he will play in the game, while other seniors such as Keyshaun Elliott and Jacob Rich Kongaika appear poised to play as well.

There should be a much clearer grasp as far as who will play in the coming days.

Transfer Portal Additions

The Sun Devils are likely to replace every player that is lost in the portal with a replacement via the portal.

Expect between 18-20 players to be added to the roster via that means, with Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph being of particular interest to Arizona State fans.

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph (1) throws a pass during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The portal officially opens on Jan 2, so there will be more clarity as to who will be a target at that time. Until then, the speculation will run rampant.

