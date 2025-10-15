Texas Tech Coach Expects Sam Leavitt to Play This Week
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have managed to start their 2025 season with a 4-2 mark despite the numerous injuries that have hit the program at key spots - including star safety Xavion Alford being out for over a month to this point.
Many have seen this start as a negative and that the program has officially entered a 'down' season, especially with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the docket this Saturday.
The health of Star quarterback Sam Leavitt has been of paramount emphasis following the 20-year old's absence from the loss to Utah. Many believe the day-to-day designation and the sheer importance of this game will allow for the sophomore to return - fans aren't the only ones expecting this though.
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire fully expects the talented field general to give it a go this Saturday - something that the fourth-year leader of the program expressed in his weekly press conference.
McGuire had this to say when asked about Leavitt.
"Yeah, I expect him to play. I mean, thought process to me was if he was really banged up then you gotta go into Utah and maybe 'hey let's get as healthy as we can to play us.' So, I expect him to play. I think he's really talented, he extends plays with his feet. He's got a really good arm, he's smart - he's a guy who's going to play on Sundays."
Leavitt has received high praise from virtually every coach the Sun Devils have faced - it's no different here despite Texas Tech's incredible front seven. The Heisman Trophy hopeful is as good as they come out-of-structure, while continuing to improve by the week in-structure as well.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has been very complimentary of backup quarterback Jeff Sims in recent days - going to great lengths to absolve the senior of blame for the loss. However, it is quite apparent that the Sun Devil offense needs the player that has taken them to the College Football Playoff - as well as who hasan undeniably elite connection with star wideout Jordyn Tyson.
The play on the field will ultimately do the talking, but Arizona State has potential to stack up well this coming Saturday if Leavitt is able to go.
Arizona State and Texas Tech kicks off at 1 P.M. AZT on Saturday from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, which will be the fourth-to-last home game of the season.
