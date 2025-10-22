Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham Unveils Week 9 Status for Star
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are riding high following a 26-22 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders last Saturday, but must now focus towards defeating the 6-1 Houston Cougars at home this week.
The Cougars come into this week already having secured bowl eligibility, with their only loss coming at the hands of Texas Tech - also appearing to come into the game healthier compared to the Sun Devils.
Multiple players have already been definitively ruled out for Arizona State on that front - including star safety Xavion Alford and junior running back Kyson Brown - but more players will potentially be out as well following what head coach Kenny Dillingham had to say at the conclusion of Wednesday's practice, including a definitive statement made surrounding the status of star WR Jordyn Tyson.
Status of Players For Week 9
"Yeah, Jordyn's gonna be out for the game. You have, you know, Myles (Rowser) and Boogie (Wilson) are probably gonna be questionable. (Jordan) Crook is gonna be questionable, so we'll have the full injury report out today, but we're banged up like I told the guys, nobody cares. Nobody cares. We got to get guys healthy. We got to work to get healthy."
Rowser and Wilson have been the starting safety duo ever since Alford has been out - which has been for well over a month to this point. Both seemingly got banged up in the win over Utah, but pushed through and played superb football last week. Crook will hopefully play after participating on Wednesday, while the ultimate status of DL Prince Dorbah remains unclear ahead of tonight's player availability report.
What This Means For ASU This Week
Dillingham was asked about how breakout star Jaren Hamilton will figure into the offense this week sans Tyson - he made a point that making up for Tyson will be a team effort.
"He had a good week, I think a bunch of people have to step up. And it can't just be him, you know, you can't just replace Jordyn Tyson with one person, right? So you got to have a group and a team effort to replace, you know, 10-15 yards at a time."
Hamilton, Jalen Moss, Derek Eusebio, and Chamon Metayer will all surely be major factors in the passing game - as QB Sam Leavitt has gained much trust in the supporting cast in recent weeks.
As for the defense - there is a possibility that Montana Warren is moved to safety if needed, while Jack Bal has a potential major opportunity to step up. Sophomore LB Martell Hughes will be a major player regardless if Crook is able to play this Saturday or not.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on three major takeaways from the win over Texas Tech here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!