This is What ASU Needs to Emphasize in Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham are tasked with building off of the last two seasons of success in s transfer portal cycle that is different compared to previous seasons.

Unlike the two preceding years, the 2026 transfer portal will only be open for a two-week window between Jan 2 and 16 - there will be no spring window this time around.

Arizona State on SI names three positions that have the potential to be of paramount focus to the coaching staff in the weeks to come ahead of spring practices.

Wide Receiver

The wide receiver position will undoubtedly be thinner in the 2026 season simply due to the fact that Jordyn Tyson is overwhelmingly likely to enter the NFL draft come April.

Derek Eusebio, Jalen Moss, and Jaren Hamilton are all expected to return (for the moment), but there is sure to be an effort to scour the market for more bodies in the room. Does Nyck Harbor become a potential play if the former five-star recruit decides to find a change of scenery?

The potential targets remain to be seen, but WR coach Hines Ward and recent history when it comes to NFL receivers out of the program have to be enticing points of a pitch.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive Line

The defensive line is losing even more production than the WR, as Justin Wodtly, Jacob Rich Kongaika, Clayton Smith, Elijah O'Neal, Prince Dorbah, and potentially C.J. Fite are moving on.

My'Keil Gardner, Zac Swanson, Albert Smith III, and Ramar Williams are players to watch that are already on the roster, but there is little doubt that the coaching staff will look to round the room out during the portal window period.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive line coach Diron Reynolds against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive Line

Makua Pule and Wade Helton very well may slot into the starting o-line rotation after starting for much of the second half of the season, but neither is are safe bet quite yet. Max Iheanachor and Kyle Scott technically can return due to a recent ruling regarding giving an extra year of eligibility to JUCO players. Jarmaine Marshall is the number one JUCO recruit in the 2026 cycle - flipping to Arizona State earlier in the week. Marshall should be a day-one starter.

Beyond these developments, the Sun Devils and OL coach Saga Tuitele need to continue to beef up the depth after having to do tons of shuffling in 2025 due to injury.

ASU offensive line coach Saga Tuitele runs a drill as the team holds their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

