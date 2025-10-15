Why Jordyn Tyson Remains Elite NFL Draft Prospect
TEMPE -- Jordyn Tyson has gone from unheralded three-star transfer out of Colorado to undisputed superstar in Tempe for the Arizona State Sun Devil program.
The junior was on the doorstep of averaging 100 yards per contest heading into week six against Utah - he onlt secured eight catches for 40 yards on the night.
Don't get it twisted - Tyson is still arguably the best receiver in the nation, even with competition such as Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and USC's Makai Lemon.
Longtime ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. recognizes the talent that Tyson is as well, as he currently lists the Texas native as the second best receiver and number right player overall on his 2026 big board.
More from Kiper below.
"The Colorado transfer has teamed up with quarterback Sam Leavitt to light up defenses for two seasons now. Tyson's superpower is being open even when it looks like he's completely blanketed. It makes him essentially uncoverable in the red zone. He wins on 50-50 balls and outmuscles defensive backs. His 116 receiving yards after first contact rank inside the top 20 nationwide."
Tyson currently slots in behind Lemon for the title of the top receiver for the time being - while Lemon has played at potentially the highest level of anyone at the position this season, it feels premature to slot the USC standout over Tyson.
Tyson's advanced route running, improved crispness in running basic routes such as digs/slants, high-level understanding of how to operate against a wide array of coverages, second-level burst, willingness as a run blocker, and so much more make him one of the most well-rounded prospects at the receiver spot in recent seasons.
Tyson's near-instant rapport with quarterback Sam Leavitt after playing with multiple quarterbacks at Colorado also points to the ability to gel with virtually anyone.
Tyson is sure to be of interest to NFL franchises such as the Tennessee Titans, who are looking to find a top-level receiver for franchise QB Cam Ward, or the New Orleans Saints, who are simply looking to collect as much high-level talent as they can - regardless of position.
The Texas native has at least six games left with the Arizona State program - he is well on his way to becoming an all-time great player in the history of the program - with the potential to guide the program to a second consecutive Big 12 championship in the process.
