Ranking the Sun Devils Regular Season 2025 Games

The Arizona Sun Devils have had quite the season. From heartbreaking losses to heartbreaking wins, fans were in quite the ride this season for Sun Devil Football. However, now that the season is done, how do ASU's games rank worst to best this season?

12). L 24-20 @ Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Sun Devils' Week 2 game being in last place might be a shocker to some, as it was not Coach Dillingham's squad's worst loss in terms of point margin, as Mississippi State only won by 4. However, the fact that this game was so winnable is what makes this the bottom-ranked game.

ASU had so many blown opportunities and mistakes, such as having eight penalties and only going three out of 14 on third down conversions. The salt on the wound is the fact that it looked like ASU was going to win this one, but Mississippi State Quarterback Blake Shapen threw the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of the game.

11). L 23-7 vs Arizona Wildcats

ASU's final game of the regular season against Arizona is the game that many Sun Devil fans might have expected to be in last place. This is due to the fact that there were a lot of ugly moments in this game, such as three interceptions by ASU QB Jeff Sims.

This game had a ton of hype as not only was it the Territorial Cup, but also the final home game for many ASU senior players such as Prince Dorbah, Myles Rowser and Keyshaun Elliott. So the fact that this game was not close at all and had many sloppy moments was a huge disappointment for ASU fans.

10). L 10-42 @ Utah Utes

It is the last member of the trio of ASU's ugly losses, as this was a 32-point defeat by Utah. The reason this game is not last place is that the reason the Sun Devils lost was simple: they could not stop Utah QB Devon Dampier from scrambling. Dampier had 120 yards scrambling on the day and was a major factor in why ASU lost this game. The rest of ASU's team was pretty solid, including the secondary, so it was not all bad in Utah.

9). L 24-16 vs Houston Cougars

While the Sun Devils did lose to the Cougars, it was not as ugly as the other losses on this list. Despite an eight-point loss, there were some positives from ASU, such as a big receiving game from wide receiver Malik McClain. However, a loss, especially a home loss, still stings.

8). W 25-23 vs West Virginia Mountaineers

The first win on the list, the Sun Devils' win over West Virginia, in a way felt like a loss, as there were a couple of negatives in this game. Brian Ward's defense has been great throughout the season; however, in this game, they gave 353 passing yards to West Virginia QB Scotty Fox Jr. in this game. The good is that Sun Devil QB Jeff Sims had a great game, as he had 3 passing touchdowns, his best game as a Sun Devil.

7). W 34-15 vs Texas State Bobcats

The low placement of ASU's Week 3 home win against Texas State is not due to a lack of great moments, as there were plenty in this game. Standout moments included an amazing play where ASU QB Sam Leavitt found Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson on the run for a touchdown, which is easily one of the best moments of the season.

Additionally, Raleek Brown had a monster game on the ground as he had 144 yards rushing. The only reason that this is not higher is that ASU had bigger wins in terms of storyline and impact.

6). W @ 42-17 Colorado Buffaloes

ASU's victory over Colorado is like the great outcome of the Houston game. Whereas ASU lost to Houston because they could not stop the run, here ASU won as they ran all over Colorado. Especially Raleek Brown, who had 255 yards rushing, a stat line that somewhat does not seem real, but amazingly, it is. There were sloppy moments in this game that keep it from being higher, but Brown's legacy game is one to admire.

5). W 38-19 vs NAU Lumberjacks

The Sun Devils' win over the Lumberjacks seems like ages ago; however, it was an important victory for ASU. This was the first game without Cam Skattebo, and many wonder how Marcus Arroyo's offense would work, and how it did work. Sam Leavitt threw for 257 yards and Jordyn Tyson had an amazing game. Despite some penalties, this was a pretty smooth win for the Sun Devils in Week 1.

4). W 27-24 @ Baylor Bears

ASU's victory over Baylor is the definition of a Kenny Dillingham Sun Devil win. This was a very tough and grind-it-out win for ASU, but they got it done against a tough team in the round. The defense showed up in a lot of clutch moments this season, such as a Keith Abney II interception as well as a sack by Keyshaun Elliott and C.J. Fite. It was a down to the wire win, but it was one that ASU got done.

3). W 24-19 @ Iowa State Cyclones

Headed into Iowa, many thought that this could be a loss for ASU, as not only was Sam Leavitt out, but the Cyclones were looking for revenge against the Sun Devils for the Big 12 title game the year prior.

However, ASU got a great road win, especially thanks to an amazing record-setting rushing day by QB Jeff Sims. Sims was also solid in the passing game as tight end Chamon Metayer had a great day. Add in a great defensive performance by the team, including a Jordan Crook interception, and there is a lot to like about this game.

2). W 27-24 vs TCU Horned Frogs

The Sun Devils' win over TCU is easily a staple in the Kenny Dillingham era. This team was down 14-0, yet came back to get the win. This team showed an excellent example of resilience and has so many highlight moments to look back at. Highlights include interceptions by Martell Hughes and Adrian "Boogie" Wilson as well as a clutch kick by Jesus Gomez to win it for the Sun Devils.

1). W 26-22 vs Texas Tech Red Raiders

There is a case to be made that this is not only the best game that the Sun Devils have had all season long, but one of the best college games all season. ASU did it all this game, from sacks, interceptions, to rushing and receiving touchdowns; this truly was a complete game for the Sun Devils that had Mountain America Stadium rocking.

The main highlight play was Sam Leavitt finding Jordyn Tyson on fourth down to eventually set up a game-winning touchdown. Leavitt to Tyson is a play that will go down in Sun Devil History.

History is a good way to end it off, as this season is complete and is now in the history books for the Sun Devils. It is a season that had some downs, but plenty of ups to remember greatly.

