Jordyn Tyson Has Most Upside of Any 2026 Receiver Prospect

TEMPE -- Jordyn Tyson has undoubtedly been one of the most impactful players in recent history of the Arizona State football program, and has ultimately become one of the greatest players to ever put on the maroon/gold - beyond recent history.

The fixation on Tyson's draft stock in the lead-up to round one of the 2026 NFL draft on April 23 is just one piece to the puzzle when discussing how the Texas native's impact remains to be felt in Tempe.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A fair portion of the discourse surrounding Tyson's draft status in recent weeks has been based in speculation that his ultimate positioning in the first round may be in peril due to injuries - former NFL executive and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick certainly feels otherwise.

"He is getting lost in the bigger picture draft conversation right now concerning WR’s, but let’s not forget… Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State has every single skill/trait you want in a #1 WR. As long as he is healthy and with a QB that doesn’t suck, he will be the best WR from the 2026 draft."

We've seen this story before (a prospect face questions simply due to being so complete) - just how strong is the 21-year old at the end of the day?

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson is Truly the Whole Package

Comparisons often get overused, but in this case they are warranted. While Tyson does hold come medical concerns that might create reservation amongst teams at the very top of the board, his ultimate competition for the top player at the position clearly works in his favor.

Tyson's consistent, battle-tested production against a versatile crop of opponents simply supercedes what Ohio State's Carnell Tate did as largely a second option, while USC's Makai Lemon didn't break onto the scene until last season. Tate also tested in a questionable manner at the combine, while Lemon reportedly put a subpar performance together in interviews.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates win with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

No such reports have arose for Tyson, who will presumably perform more athletic tests at Arizona State Pro Day later in the month. His on-field production over two years, all-around polish as a route runner, run blocker, among other areas, and his unwavering leadership are all major signs that point towards him being the best prospect at wide receiver in this draft.

Don't be surprised if Tyson is in contention for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2026, and becomes a regular fixture in conversations among the elite players in the sport long-term.

