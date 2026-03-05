Arizona State Stars Linked to Intriguing New Destinations in Mock Draft

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are roughly two weeks away from ushering in spring practices in anticipation for the 2026 season - and roughly seven weeks away from sending multiple former players from within the program to the NFL.

The 2026 Scouting Combine saw four Sun Devils get sent to the yearly event in Indianapolis, with each of them performing well to different extents.

SI draft expert Daniel Flick believes that the two most discussed Sun Devil prospects will be selected in round one, with destinations that haven't been frequently floated for either being put into the fold.

Jordyn Tyson: Pick 16, New York Jets

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Amid a perfect storm of injuries and subpar quarterback play, the Jets didn’t have a single player record more than 400 receiving yards in 2025. They gave Garrett Wilson an expensive contract extension last summer, and finding Wilson a complementary wideout should be a priority. Enter Tyson, the draft’s best receiver entering the year. He may be the best route runner in the class, and he’s dynamite after the catch. New York needs a quarterback, but if nothing else, whoever it plays under center will have two elite separators."

The Jets are ultimately a tantalizing option for Tyson - at least as a long-term play. It would be a surprise to see the All-Big 12 receiver slide beyond the 16th pick due to the presence of no negative reporting regarding interviews with teams, consistently elite film, and succeeding in doing 26 bench press reps in Indianapolis.

Ultimately, Tyson and Wilson would project to be a special duo down the line - if the Jets properly address the quarterback position, as well as if Tyson manages to stay healthy on a consistent basis.

Max Iheanachor: Pick 27, San Fransisco 49ers

The 49ers are in potential need of a new tackle while facing an uncertain future with a current star - this opens the door for a match with ASU's former right tackle.

"With Trent Williams facing an uncertain future, San Francisco may be forced to draft an offensive tackle early. Fortunately for the 49ers, there’s a strong contingent of blindside blockers projected to fall in this range, and Iheanachor cemented his status amongst the group with a strong combine week. The 6' 6", 321-pound Iheanachor blazed a 4.91 40-yard dash, and his profile is centered on a tantalizing blend of size, strength and athleticism. Relatively new to the sport, he’s still learning the technical aspects, but Iheanachor has the tools to develop."

Iheanachor graded out phenomenally as an athlete during the combine, which has raised his draft ceiling. A union with San Fransisco would potentially be one of the best developments for the progression of his career, as the franchise is known for being one of the very best for player development at all levels of the roster. Iheanachor has potential to be a day-one starter, even with areas to polish moving forward. San Fransisco starting quarterback Brock Purdy would be grateful for this selection.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

