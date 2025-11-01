Arizona State Star Officially Ruled Out vs Iowa State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are on the precipice of playing game nine of the season - as the team is set to partake in a rematch of the 2024 Big 12 title game against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa.
The Cyclones enter this game short-handed at a small handful of spots, while the Sun Devils are undermanned at many key positions - both programs took part in the conference-mandated player availability report that was released 90 minutes prior to the start of the game
Arizona State on SI breaks down the final report ahead of the game below.
OUT
TE Jayden Fortier, RB Kyson Brown, DL Zac Swanson, DB Xavion Alford, WR Noble Johnson, QB Christian Hunt, LB Isaiah Iosefa, DB Tommy Romano, OL Matai Jefferson, QB Sam Leavitt, WR Jordyn Tyson
Tyson is officially out for the second consecutive game after tweaking his hamstring in the win over Texas Tech and remaining in the game. There is a possibility that the star returns after the off week for the homecoming game against West Virginia on November 15. Leavitt is officially out for the season and will undergo surgery for a foot injury that has been lingering for over a month to this point.
Brown and Alford are other key players that have been out for extended periods, with no return in sight at the moment.
OUT - 1st Half
DB Myles "Ghost" Rowser
Rowser will not play in the first half after picking up a targeting call in the second half of the loss to Houston in what is another major blow to a secondary that has held up surprisingly well to this point of the season. Adrian "Boogie" Wilson will need help from other members of the secondary in the first half against an experienced Iowa State QB in Rocco Becht.
Game-Time Decision
DL Prince Dorbah, LB Tate Romney
Romney has a real chance to play after previously being listed as doubtful all week and missing the week nine game against Houston - he will join Keyshaun Elliott, Jordan Crook, and Martell Hughes if he is good to go this week.
Dorbah is a game-time decision for the second week in a row after exiting back-to-back games with an undisclosed injury - the hope is that the edge rushing group will be at full-strength once again.
Arizona State-Iowa State is set to begin at 10 A.M. AZT.
