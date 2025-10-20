Arizona State Star May Face Uncertain Status vs Houston
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils won their week eight battle against the top 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Tempe - the victory perhaps came at a cost in more than one manner.
The status of both WR Jordyn Tyson and DL Prince Dorbah remain uncertain heading into the Sun Devils' battle against the Houston Cougars.
Nothing of the sort has been revealed about the latter, but local insider John Gambadoro unveiled a tidbit on the former on Sunday night.
"Keep your eye on the status of ASU standout WR Jordyn Tyson for this week's game vs Houston. He was grabbing his hamstring yesterday and definitely gutted it out to finish that game. Have heard there is some concern over his availability."
This is undoubtedly a major thing to watch as the week progresses - both via practice and the Big-12 mandated player availability report. There could be more clarity from coach Kenny Dillingham in Monday's press conference as well.
Tyson briefly exited the game on Saturday after landing awkwardly on a tackle - seemingly grabbing his hamstring on the way to the sideline. The 21-year old Texas native then re-entered the contest and ended up securing 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown - continuing the trend of being one of the most productive players at the position in all of college football.
Arizona State on SI examines some potential implications of Tyson's potential uncertain status below.
- The Houston defense has collected six total interceptions this season - five by defensive backs. Does a potential Tyson absence open the door for riskier throws by Sam Leavitt?
- Who steps up if an absence becomes reality? Jaren Hamilton went for over 100 yards on three catches in the win over Texas Tech, and has displayed the ability to be more well-rounded than the over-the-top player he has been in-game during practices. Jalen Moss has struggled to gain solid footing in the offense after recently returning from a multi-game absence due to an injury and illness. Derek Eusebio has come up with timely plays, but hasn't been a regular fixture in the offense.
- The tight end position has to be a factor as well, as Chamon Metayer is coming off of another big game, while Cameron Harpole has proved to be reliable in key moments.
Arizona State is set to face 6-1Houston at Mountain America Stadium this Saturday afternoon - the start time for the contest is set for 5 P.M. AZT.
