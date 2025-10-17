Arizona State Stars Among Best Players in College Football
TEMPE -- Arizona State football is heading into their most significant matchup since January's loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff on Saturday - as they welcome the Texas Tech Red Raiders to Mountain America Stadium.
The Sun Devils' 4-2 start to the year has been driven by the 'next man up' mentality following a number of key injuries hitting the program, but the squad will only go as far as the two superstar-level players take them in 2025.
Blake Brockermeyer of CBS Sports ranked the top 150 players in all of college football through seven weeks this season - with a pair of Sun Devils that were previously mentioned making the cut.
6. Jordyn Tyson
"Tyson is exceptional at tracking the ball in the air and shows strong contact balance after the catch to maximize YAC. He has the speed to win against press coverage and the ability to thrive in the middle of the field and in the red zone."
Tyson's purported weaknesses that he entered the season with have been improved - as his drop rate has gone below three percent this season, and he has become smoother in running routes such as the dig.
Tyson's IQ, athleticism, and footwork make him a threat at any level of the field, and he has a strong track record of impacting games in many different ways.
Tyson's quarterback was ranked a bit lower - coming in at just inside the top 50.
45. Sam Leavitt
"One of the most dynamic players in college football, he has taken a small step back as a passer but has elevated his play as a runner, extending plays and breaking defenses. I would buy a ticket to watch him play."
Leavitt's "step back" as a passer has been a bit overstated, as he is arguably a better deep ball passer this season - at least more consistent. The redshirt sophomore has also faced marked challenges, such as being without Kyson Brown for well over a month, as well as the offensive line facing injuries and shuffling around in recent weeks.
Ultimately, Leavitt's high-end ability has shone brighter than his shortcomings in 2025. He is certainly one of the most dynamic players in all of college football - it is incredibly difficult to argue anything other than Leavitt being the best quarterback in the Big 12 to this point.
The quarterback was once again listed as probable for Saturday's game against Texas Tech as of Thursday night - expect him to suit up.
