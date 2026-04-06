Kenny Dillingham Assesses Arizona State's First Spring Scrimmage

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils continued preparations for the 2026 season on Saturday night with the first scrimmage of spring practice.

The offense really shone in the first half of the 75-minute scrimmage, while the defense came along later in the night. Head Kenny Dillingham spoke on what transpired during the session after it ended.

To Watch the Full Availability, View Below

Dillingham Grades Team's Physicality Level

One of the most pertinent topics during spring has been centered around Dillingham , emphasizing that the team must ramp up its physicality after a rather tepid start to wearing full pads.

The 35-year-old assessed the efforts on Saturday, with everything involved in the fray being considered above average.

Arizona State tight end James Giggey (87) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I mean, above average. I wouldn't say I walked away from this scrimmage being like, 'Oh, man, that is a physical, violent football team.' We got a lot, a lot of practices to go before I can say we're a physical, violent football team. Think we have it in us, though. We have the ability to be that, but that takes a lot of work and a lot of grind," Dillingham said.

While players such as LB Owen Long, DL Julian Hugo , and DL Jalen Thompson consistently ramped up the physicality, there were very few moments when everyone on the field was fully engaged in creating a gritty atmosphere over the 75 minutes of action.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Expanded Staff Leaving a Mark on Team

One of the other areas in which the program has undergone changes is the expanded coaching staff, a product of Dillingham's new deal, which has allowed the head coach to work more closely with the offense and has made a profound impact on the roster over the long term.

"I'm trying to get involved in all aspects, you know, I'm lucky that I feel like we have one of the best staff in the country," Dillingham added. "So whichever side of the ball I'm sitting in and watching film in, or whatever the side of the ball I'm going to, I know the other side of the ball has a phenomenal staff."

Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, left, and cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin look on during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK