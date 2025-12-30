Arizona State to Add New Member to Coaching Staff in 2026

TEMPE -- The focus has started to shift from the 2025 season to the upcoming campaign that will present even more challenges to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Arizona State is a day out from the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils, as they are seeking to finish the last two years with 20 total wins.

An increased salary pool for staff in Kenny Dillingham's recently amended contract also opens the door for even more positive momentum to be built for the program - this was evidenced by a report that broke early Monday afternoon.

College football insider Bruce Feldman broke the news that Dillingham will have a new addition to his coaching staff in 2026 in a report on Monday afternoon.

"Longtime DBs coach Demetrice Martin, who coached the secondary at UCLA in 2025, is likely to reunite with Kenny Dillingham on the Sun Devils staff at ASU, per source. They'd coached together at Oregon."

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) is forced out of bounds by UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) after a first down during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

More on Martin

Martin, 52, is a native of Pasadena, so the local ties made sense with the partnership with UCLA. Martin played at Michigan State from 1992-96, playing wide receiver to start his career before switching to cornerback.

He then began his coaching career in 1999 - coaching at numerous schools in the now-defunct Big 12 over the years, including coaching with Dillingham at Oregon during the 2022 season.

It's unclear what Martin's role will be, but it is possible that he could take over as safeties coach, which would in turn take some burden off of DC Brian Ward's shoulders - the incredibly successful coordinator could be even more effective in dialing up the defense without the added responsibility.

What This Addition Means for Arizona State

The implication here Martin's son, Cole, will enter the transfer portal and follow his father to Tempe.

Martin was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class out of local Basha High School (Chandler), playing his freshman season at Oregon prior to transferring to Arizona State for the 2024 season. Martin then followed his father to UCLA when the latter was hired as the school's cornerbacks coach under then head coach DeShaun Foster. The transition to a new coach in Bob Chesney likely opened the door for Martin to be hired, and now the junior cornerback will likely have an opportunity to win the starting nickelback job in offseason camps - if this is what eventually transpires.

