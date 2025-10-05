Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham Attends Prized Commit's Game
TEMPE -- One of the best traits of Kenny Dillingham in his role as head coach of the Arizona State football program is his unrequited support of players associated with the program, whether they are active players, commits, or outgoing transfers.
Dillingham's energy, support, and honesty are infectious - and that has extended to the program's top commit in the 2026 recruiting class.
Dillingham utilized time during his off week to both recruit unsigned prospects, as well as to visit four-star quarterback Jake Fette out of Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas.
Fette - a top 200 recruit nationally - has been committed to Arizona State since last September and has remained steadfast in his decision in past months despite clear interest from other programs.
The hype surrounding the current senior reached a fever pitch when he was selected to play at the 'Elite 11' camp in Los Angeles over the summer, which is an exclusive showcase of high school quarterbacks that has previously featured C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence.
Fette's senior season hasn't quite gone according to plan - as Del Valle dropped Friday night's game by a score of 23-22. The Sun Devil commit has seen his overall numbers dip some as well.
Nonetheless, Dillingham remains committed to the talented field general, and Fette remains tied to Tempe.
The interesting part of the conversation revolves around the future of the QB position in Tempe.
Sam Leavitt remains a possibility to enter the 2026 NFL draft, but nothing is set in stone. If the sophomore is to return for another year, it would almost assuredly be his final season of college football.
The Sun Devils will be faced with an extremely fascinating choice if he does eventually opt to go pro after the 2025 season - as Fette would likely factor into a quarterback position battle alongside 2024 four-star recruit Cameron Dyer, and potentially another transfer at the spot.
It is far too early to predict who would have the inside track in this scenario, but Arizona State and coach Dillingham clearly feel quite confident about the future of the program - even in the potentially transitional year of 2026.
As far as the 2025 Sun Devils are concerned, the team is set to travel to Salt Lake City later in the week to face the Utah Utes in another massive Big 12 battle.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!