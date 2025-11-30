Kenny Dillingham Defends Jeff Sims After Rough Loss to Arizona
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils officially closed out the 2025 regular season with an 8-4 record - which is considered a disappointment from many amongst the fanbase, particularly due to the 23-7 loss to the Arizona Wildcats on Friday night.
Starting quarterback Jeff Sims has been the subject of much critique from the fanbase after committing four turnovers in the loss - with particular emphasis being pointed towards the lost fumble when the Arizona State offense worked their way inside of the Arizona 10-yard line in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to cut the deficit to two points.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham went to bat for Sims after the game - bringing up the human side of the game when pitching individuals to be less harsh in the aftermath of the loss following the loss on Friday.
"Jeff is an unbelievable human being. He's an unbelievable person. He has all the ability in the world. I feel for him tonight. I really do, but I feel for him because he's a great person and you know, he's a guy that's going to be successful in life, I can almost guarantee that. And even though, you know it didn't work out tonight, like I said, I just have so much respect and love and that he's just such a good human being.
And I think sometimes people need to stop think and be like, Man, this dude chose to be a Sun Devil. This dude fought. This dude had 200 and some yards just Iowa State to keep us alive. Like this dude battled for Arizona State football. And sometimes the ball doesn't go your way. And I hope that doesn't define him here. What defines him here is wanting to be a Sun Devil and fighting and competing and doing whatever he can to try to win games."
Sims Put Intense Effort Forward
Although Sims has only gone 3-3 in his career as the starting quarterback in Tempe, he put together three consecutive efforts that put the Sun Devils in the position to play for a spot in the Big 12 title game.
Sims' historic 228 yard rushing performance against Iowa State, game-winning drive against West Virginia, and effort to close the game out against Colorado should be reflected upon as much as the performances in which Arizona State came up short.
Sims will likely receive one final start in whatever bowl game Arizona State is selected to participate in - the game and matchup should be announced next Sunday.
