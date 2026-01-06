Grading Arizona State's Early Transfer Portal Additions

TEMPE -- The first several days of the 2026 transfer portal cycle have been very kind to Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program - that might even be an understatement.

While Dillingham utilized the 2025 portal cycle to supplement the roster at various positions, the current one is being constructed to be part of the inner core of a potential Big 12 contender in the upcoming season

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QB Cutter Boley

Boley was the first major domino to fall in the process, as he committed on Saturday night following the first day of his visit to Tempe.

The Kentucky transfer is wildly talented - there is no denying this - but still has a ways to go as far as playing the full scale of the position.

Boley's big arm, improvization abilities, and desire to win are all desirable - there has to be trust that Dillingham will get the most out of the redshirt freshman.

Initial Grade: B

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Raiden Vines-Bright

Vines-Bright is a Tempe native who is transferring back to his stomping grounds after one season at the University of Washington.

There's a distinct chance that Vines-Bright is an instant contributor in 2026, but the more logical approach is to redshirt the speedster if possible - posturing him to be a key contributor in 2027/28.

This is ultimately a low-risk, high-reward addition for Hines Ward's room.

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright (7) runs for yards after the catch against the UC Davis Aggies during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Initial Grade: B

CB Caleb Chester

Chester is a former three-star recruit that spent his freshman season at the University of Texas.

Arizona State assistant Bryan Carrington was likely an instrumental figure in securing another high-upside addition, with Chester having the ability to become the next Keith Abney in a rock-solid system.

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive backs Graceson Littleton (29) and Caleb Chester (25) react after Littleton made an interception during the second half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Initial Grade: B-

RB David Avit

Avit is a fascinating running back - he was productive over two seasons at FCS Villanova, and now joins a room that is already well-endowed.

While Avit is undeniably talented, running back is surely not a top position of need (at least at the surface), which in turn makes the upcoming junior's role unclear this coming season.

Initial Grade: C

WR Omarion Miller

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Miller - a former Colorado standout - committed to Arizona State on Monday after a brief one-day courtship by the Sun Devils.

Miller is rated as a top-10 player in the portal and the number two receiving prospect - which sets the stage for an incredible retool as far as Ward's room is concerned in the short-term.

This is an exceptional addition in every sense, as Miller is a well-rounded receiver and a symbol that the Sun Devils will be able to compete to pry elite players away from other programs on a yearly basis.

Initial Grade: A+

