Grading Arizona State's Early Transfer Portal Additions
TEMPE -- The first several days of the 2026 transfer portal cycle have been very kind to Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program - that might even be an understatement.
While Dillingham utilized the 2025 portal cycle to supplement the roster at various positions, the current one is being constructed to be part of the inner core of a potential Big 12 contender in the upcoming season
QB Cutter Boley
Boley was the first major domino to fall in the process, as he committed on Saturday night following the first day of his visit to Tempe.
The Kentucky transfer is wildly talented - there is no denying this - but still has a ways to go as far as playing the full scale of the position.
Boley's big arm, improvization abilities, and desire to win are all desirable - there has to be trust that Dillingham will get the most out of the redshirt freshman.
Initial Grade: B
WR Raiden Vines-Bright
Vines-Bright is a Tempe native who is transferring back to his stomping grounds after one season at the University of Washington.
There's a distinct chance that Vines-Bright is an instant contributor in 2026, but the more logical approach is to redshirt the speedster if possible - posturing him to be a key contributor in 2027/28.
This is ultimately a low-risk, high-reward addition for Hines Ward's room.
Initial Grade: B
CB Caleb Chester
Chester is a former three-star recruit that spent his freshman season at the University of Texas.
Arizona State assistant Bryan Carrington was likely an instrumental figure in securing another high-upside addition, with Chester having the ability to become the next Keith Abney in a rock-solid system.
Initial Grade: B-
RB David Avit
Avit is a fascinating running back - he was productive over two seasons at FCS Villanova, and now joins a room that is already well-endowed.
While Avit is undeniably talented, running back is surely not a top position of need (at least at the surface), which in turn makes the upcoming junior's role unclear this coming season.
Initial Grade: C
WR Omarion Miller
Miller - a former Colorado standout - committed to Arizona State on Monday after a brief one-day courtship by the Sun Devils.
Miller is rated as a top-10 player in the portal and the number two receiving prospect - which sets the stage for an incredible retool as far as Ward's room is concerned in the short-term.
This is an exceptional addition in every sense, as Miller is a well-rounded receiver and a symbol that the Sun Devils will be able to compete to pry elite players away from other programs on a yearly basis.
Initial Grade: A+
