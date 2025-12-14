Kenny Dillingham Shuts Down Rumors, Reaffirms Loyalty to ASU

TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program has undergone a fair amount of turbulence in recent weeks - from the fallout of the Sam Leavitt saga, to the loss in the Territorial Cup - to now, the rumors surrounding the future of Kenny Dillingham.

Rumors swirled on Friday that Dillingham was at the very top of the list of candidates to take over at the University of Michigan after the job opened up earlier in the week.

Insider Chris Karpman reported on Saturday morning that Dillingham and his agent have been discussing a restructured contract - with the head coach addressing the rumors following Saturday's practice.

Dillingham Praises Michigan Job, Shuts Down Michigan Rumors

"I mean, that's one of the best programs in the country... I think everybody can agree there. We can attest to that that doesn't change how I feel about here. That doesn't change that my sister's believer. That doesn't change that my parents live three doors down. It doesn't change that my son's best friend is my sister's daughter, so none of that changes. It is one of the best jobs in America. It's a great opportunity."

There's little doubt that Michigan is one of the best jobs in the nation, with NIL resources, facilities, and a pedigree that few can match. However, Arizona is home to Dillingham, and the third-year head coach has always made clear that this job is more than simply football to him.

Never say never until the ink hits paper, but it appears very unlikely that a departure will happen at this time.

Dillingham Confirms Discussions With Only One Program

The 35-year old also confirmed that he has only spoken with a singular AD directly - this was simply to be respectful and clear the air as to the steadfast belief that the Arizona State program is home to him.

"Yeah, I mean, I had one conversation with a school because the AD kept calling us right after the season. Said, Listen, I appreciate it, but that's that's not the for me, but I respect the, you know, the I respect you as a person, but it wasn't for a job. It was more as out of respect for somebody other than that. I still have not had any contact myself with anybody."

It's been made crystal clear time and time again that Dillingham isn't going anywhere - the Arizona native continues to be all class in the midst of the rumor mill, with a definite focus on the opening of the transfer portal on January 2 as the rumors quell.

