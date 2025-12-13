TEMPE -- The seemingly never-ending rumor mill surrounding the Arizona State football program has reached another twist following the vacancy at the University of Michigan that opened up in recent days.

Several national reporters (including On3's Josh Pate and Pete Nakos), betting markets and Michigan fans have linked Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham to the opening.

Citations such as NIL backing, the chance to compete for Big Ten titles and leading a program that is a certified blue blood are all being peddled in an effort to convince the outside world that this is a viable pairing.

Not so fast.

While it's very possible that the Wolverines put a full-court press out for the services of the 35-year-old coach, it still feels eerily unlikely that they will be able to succeed in doing so.

Why it Would be Surprise for Dillingam to Leave

Dillingham's 22-16 record at his alma mater looks paltry at the surface relative to what has been done at other programs, but it's incredibly impressive, knowing the path to get to this point.

The Sun Devils were facing potentially brutal NCAA sanctions due to the actions of former ASU coach Herm Edwards. That didn't deter Dillingham from building something special. The 2024 season jolted Arizona State back into national prominence and saw the rebuild get expedited. While the 2025 season didn't go according to plan, with Sam Leavitt apparently on his way out, there is an obvious formula that the program has moving forward, which should continue to suit it well in a wide-open Big 12 hierarchy.

The reasons to remain in Tempe are obvious. Virtually his entire family resides in the Phoenix area. Arizona State has been self-described as his dream job and he has the opportunity to take the program to heights that haven't been seen in three decades.

There's no denying that the Michigan job has an allure to it. Blue-blood status, unlimited access to vital recruiting pipelines and a 100,000-seat stadium filled with rabid fans on a game-by-game basis.

However, it doesn't seem as if he's reached his ceiling at Arizona State. His roots are in the Phoenix area. He loves this program and the fanbase. Lastly, the third-year coach has repeatedly stated that he was never leaving, even to the point of confirming to players ahead of the game against Iowa State in early November that he would remain with the program in 2026.

The timing might appear to be right for a move to be made, but don't be shocked if Dillingham once again chooses home over the unknown.

