Key Arizona State Recruiting Targets Present at Practice

TEMPE -- Sping football is raging on for the Arizona State Sun Devils ahead of the 2026 regular season - which is set to begin on September 5 against Morgan State.

Day five of practices in front of media was held on Saturday evening, which was the third that involved full pads for the third time after head coach Kenny Dillingham appeared to be less than thrilled with the overall effort on Tuesday.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There were major developments that surrounded what went on Saturday beyond the practice - although practice was more successful - as several recruiting targets were present on Saturday - including two that carry a four-star designation.

Arizona State on SI explores the current standing that the program holds with each of the blue-chip prospects below.

Roberts (Basha) is a native of Arizona, and starred on the state-title winning Bears during the 2025 season.

The junior running back has seen his stock drop a bit compared to what it was a year ago, as the speedster is now considered the fourth best prospect in Arizona and #268 nationally according to the 247 Sports Composite.

Basha running back Noah Roberts (6) runs against Chandler during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roberts remains one of the more sought after players at the RB position in the upcoming class despite seeing a slight dip in stock - as he is also pursued by schools such as Oregon, Ohio State, and Alabama.

Arizona State did in fact receive positive feedback in the race to earn his commitment recently, as the Sun Devils made the cut for the final 10 programs in contention. It will be interesting to see if RB coach Shaun Aguano can close the deal, as his track record in development has been second-to-none.

Fans fill Mountain America Stadium as the ASU Sun Devils take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Tempe on Oct. 7, 2023. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hildebrand (Basha) is the other high-profile recruit from the recently established football powerhouse.

The 6'8" tackle is currently ranked as the second best prospect out of Arizona and #90 nationally, which very much sets the stage for the Sun Devils to earn a pledge from a program-changing blue chip player.

ASU offensive line coach Saga Tuitele runs a drill as the team holds their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The early returns in the recruiting process have been encouraging, as the Sun Devils have been viewed as the front-runners for Hildebrand since last summer. The program was also confirmed to be in his final five back in February after making the initial top 10 on January 1. There's a very distinct chance that OL coach Saga Tuitele's pitch will result in a commitment and the incredibly talented tackle having a chance to start at ASU as a freshman in 2027.