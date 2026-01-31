ASU to Host 2 Elite In-State Prospects on Visits

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have had a busy month on the high school recruiting trail. Throughout January, the Sun Devils have made progress with several of their top targets in the 2027 class, and this weekend, they are set to host a Junior Day.

Numerous prospects are expected to be on campus in Tempe this weekend for the Junior Day, including two four-star in-state recruits, as Dillingham and company continue to make a push for some of the top 2027 prospects in Arizona.

Pair of Four-Star In-State Recruits Set to Visit Arizona State

According to Rivals’ Adam Gorney, Arizona State will host two elite prospects from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, on campus in Tempe this weekend: Noah Roberts, a four-star running back recruit, and Jake Hildebrand, a four-star offensive tackle recruit.

Hildebrand and Roberts have been two of Arizona State’s top targets in the 2027 class, and both were recipients of the “Golden Ticket” program, which Dillingham implemented to help the Sun Devils recruit top in-state talent.

Here’s a closer look at where Arizona State currently stands in Hildebrand and Roberts’ recruitments and how their upcoming trip to Tempe could help the Sun Devils’ chances of landing the Basha High School stars.

More on Arizona State’s Pursuit of Jake Hildebrand

Dillingham and his staff have been pursuing Hildebrand for over two years and have made steady progress with the four-star offensive lineman in the past few months.

On Jan. 1, Hildebrand named Arizona State as one of his final 10 schools, and on Jan. 17, Sun Devils offensive line coach Saga Tuitele traveled to Chandler for a home visit with the young offensive tackle.

While Hildebrand likely won’t make a decision this weekend, a strong Junior Day visit could help Arizona State inch closer to landing one of the nation’s top offensive tackles.

More on Arizona State’s Pursuit of Noah Roberts

The Sun Devils have pursued Roberts for over two years, first extending an offer in June 2023. Dillingham and his staff continued to make progress with him throughout the fall, and in December, the four-star running back named Arizona State among his final 10 schools.

While Arizona State is in a strong position in Roberts’ recruitment, several other programs are actively pursuing him. Last weekend, he traveled to Eugene to visit Oregon. Aside from the Ducks, Michigan, Texas, and Notre Dame are also in the mix to land him.

If the Sun Devils can impress Roberts during his visit to Tempe, they should be able to solidify their standing as a contender for one of the top running backs in the 2027 class.

