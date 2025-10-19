Arizona State Stars Break Down Win Over #7 Texas Tech
TEMPE -- Arizona State stars Jordyn Tyson, Keyshaun Elliott, Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, and Raleek Brown spoke to media in a post-game press conference following a dramatic 26-22 victory over the #7 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium.
To watch the entire press conference, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of the conversation - with contributions from all four players.
Keyshaun Elliott on Preparing for Texas Tech Offense, QB Will Hammond
"Yeah, he's good player. You know, he runs, you know, runs the ball. Well, we knew from the first game that he played this year that they're going to do some design quarterback runs. So, you know, we practiced it. We emphasized it.
We didn't really know who was going to be the starter until last night, so we just trusted our coaches giving us the right looks throughout the week. And, you know, they didn't run anything that we didn't run anything that we haven't seen multiple times throughout the week. So shout out to the coaches for getting us right into the day."
Jordyn Tyson on Honoring Faith in Wins, Losses
"So just nodding into my faith completely, especially with the guys, just seeing our guys do it as well. It's everything to us off the field. Why won't you praise him as well and stuff like that? So my faith is everything. I feel like it's the reason why I took that next step this season. I feel like it's the reason why I'm more locked in during the week and just everything, day to day, decision making, just everything."
Elliott on Bouncing Back From Loss to Utah
"No, it was embarrassing, and we got embarrassed that wasn't us. You know, defensively, I can speak for the defense, like we did, you know, things that were not like us, missing a bunch of tackles. Everybody's not on the same page right time.
So I say, you know, it's good bounce back week, you know. But it all started Tuesday practice when we came out, you know, ready to go. You know, we're tackling second period. You know, just woke up 30 minutes ago. Kind of set the stare, set the tone for the week, you know. You know, I'm glad you know, see you showing on this Saturday."
Elliott on Arizona State's Home Crowd
"It's great. The reason we kick that way every game starting down by the student section. So it means a lot to us. The defense, it gives us our time to communicate. But, you know, he also gives them, over time communicate. I think we got, you know, they jumped two, two or three times. So that's huge. You know, both of those times.
You know, the crowds allow us to be so, you know, it's big, especially it means a lot to us players, you know, for them to solve that crowd after a game like last week. You know, I couldn't even look on social media just because of how embarrassed I was looking. You know, everybody saying things about our defense offense, you know, just us as a team. So it's just shout out to the crowd."
