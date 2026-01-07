Arizona State Kicker Declares for NFL Draft After Successful Season

TEMPE -- Another key member of the 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils has officially announced an intention to make their NFL dream a reality in the months ahead.

Senior kicker Jesus Gomez officially declared for the 2026 NFL draft on Tuesday afternoon after spending three seasons at Eastern Michigan and 2025 with Arizona State.

Gomez, 22, accounted for 99 total points with the Sun Devils last season, knocking down all 33 extra points, while making 22 of 30 field goal attempts. Among the 22 makes were game-winning kicks against Baylor, TCU, and West Virginia - as well as a 54-yard connection in the Sun Bowl against Duke that became the third-longest made FG in the history of the program.

Gomez earned four separate Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week awards and is firmly entrenched as one of the best kickers that the program has rostered in recent seasons - despite only playing in Tempe for a singular season.

Gomez's Pro Ambitions are Very Alive

Although Gomez missed eight kicks during the course of last season, the majority of them were due to poor snapping or a shaky handle from the holder. Gomez is a kicker that has a phenomenal balance between kicking power and accuaracy, which should entice NFL scouts that are looking to give special teams players an opportunity to latch onto a roster.

What Other Arizona State Players are NFL Bound?

QB Jeff Sims

WR Jordyn Tyson

CB Keith Abney II

RT Max Iheanachor

TE Chamon Metayer

DL Justin Wodtly, Clayton Smith, Jacob Rich Kongaika

LB Keyshaun Elliott, Jordan Crook

S Xavion Alford, Myles "Ghost" Rowser

Tyson is all but assured to be a first round selection come April - and will possibly be the highest selected player since Terrell Suggs in 2003. Abney II is projected to be a day two selection and projects to be a starting boundary corner at the next level. Iheanachor and Metayer are widely projected to be selections during the draft as well.

It's simple to see an NFL future for the remainder of players who have declared as well, as Sims flashed an NFL arm and incredible pocket presence in many of the final games of his career, while Elliott and Crook play the LB position by the book. Prospects such as Wodtly are viewed as potential risers, and the senior edge rusher has unmatched passion that should serve him well moving forward.

