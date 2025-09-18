Arizona State Star Expected to Return for Saturday’s Game
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils will enter conference play short-handed - with starting WR Jalen Moss and star safety Xavion Alford already being ruled out.
One spot is likely to be back to full strength this weekend - the running back position.
Junior Kyson Brown is listed as 'probable' to play in the first official Big 12 injury report released by the program.
Brown is set to return after exiting the Mississippi State game in the first quarter just under two weeks ago with an ankle injury. He missed last week's victory over Texas State - a game in which Raleek Brown stepped in and rushed for 144 yards.
Brown's 145 total yards in the season opener showed his high-end ability as a starting back after serving as the backup to Cam Skattebo last season.
Arizona State on SI examines what Brown brings to the Sun Devil offense - this week and moving forward.
What K. Brown Returning Means For ASU
Brown's return is sure to re-invigorate the Arizona State offense in multiple manners.
Baylor's rushing defense averages over 188 yards allowed per game through the ground - the gap integrity has been shaky and Auburn was able to impose its will on Dave Aranda's front seven.
Brown is arguably the most explosive back on the team - even with R. Brown in the room. He has the ability to catch the ball in the flat and downfield. He has the ability to run between and outside of the tackles. He is a willing blocker in the vast majority of scenarios.
Brown adds many wrinkles to what OC Marcus Arroyo can do as a play-caller and will likely aid in easing Sam Leavitt into the game script. R. Brown and Kanye Udoh are thrust into more natural roles as well, enabling the offense to be more adept at succeeding in different situations.
Baylor-Arizona State is set to kickoff shortly after 4:30 P.M. Arizona time on Saturday.
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Brown's likely return when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!