Listing Major Keys for Arizona State to Defeat Houston
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) are entering a matchup against the Houston Cougars (6-1, 3-1) that has potential to be much more competitive than the consensus may have believed over the summer.
The Sun Devils will be short-handed in several capacities this weekend, as stars such as Xavion Alford and Kyson Brown remain out, while future NFL receiver Jordyn Tyson is out as well.
Arizona State on SI chronicles three major keys to Kenny Dillingham's squad to extend the home win streak to 11 heading into a road battle with Iowa State next week.
Win Turnover Battle
One of the most crucial parts of the game of football is generating more turnovers relative to the turnovers given up. Arizona State has been one of the very best in this department under DC Brian Ward, and that has potential to continue this week.
Arizona State is still among the elite in the nation when it comes to turnover margin despite the game against Utah - they rank 15th in the FBS with a margin of plus one, while Houston comes in at 43rd with a margin that is just +0.3.
Houston QB Conner Weigman has only thrown two interceptions this season, but Ward's disguised coverages, players that have a nose for making plays such as LB Martell Hughes, and the Arizona State home crowd should all play into a clear advantage here.
Run Offense Through Sam Leavitt
This should be an obvious point, but it must be stated nonetheless.
Leavitt put forth a Heisman level performance in a return from injury that forced him out of submission for the loss to Utah two weeks ago - there has to be room to make shot plays and potentially even allow for the dual threat QB to make winning plays with his legs.
Utilize Receiving Talent
Jaren Hamilton is the obvious top candidate to pick up the slack left behind with Tyson being out, but Dillingham noted that the offense has to depend on numerous players to make-up for the lost production in his talk with media on Wednesday.
"I think a bunch of people have to step up. And it can't just be him, you know, you can't just replace Jordan Tyson with one person, right? So you got to have a group and a team effort to replace, you know, 10-15 yards at a time."
Cameron Harpole, Malik McClain, Derek Eusebio, and Jalen Moss are sure to receive opportunity, as is star TE Chamon Metayer, who has had a great string of games since the Texas State game.
