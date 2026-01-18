Arizona State Legend Speaks on Departure of Star QB

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are moving into a new era of the football program after an 8-5 season in 2025.

The shift into the offseason was swift, as the transfer portal opened just two days after the season-ending loss to Duke in the Sun Bowl on December 31.

The transfer portal has brought marked changes to the Sun Devil program, as star quarterback Sam Leavitt decided to make LSU his 2026 home last week.

Former program legend Jake Plummer - who was at the forefront of a historic 1996 Arizona State season - spoke with Blake Niemann of Fox 10 to discuss his view of the Leavitt situation after attending a local event.

Plummer Understands Leavitt's Choice

"Yeah, it's tough. It's a whole different ball game. You know, like you just mentioned financial resources. At an age of 19/20 you can set yourself up if you handle that, handle it right... I don't know what I would have done at this this point, because it's kind of the norm to go where the where it may look greener the grass may seem like it's greener on the other side of the fence. And for all measures, I wish Sam the most success possible. I would love to see him go win a national title and be a Heisman winner or whatever."

Plummer understands the ultimate conclusion that Leavitt reached in seeking new scenery - wishing him well in the process. He also brought up the valid notion that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

Leavitt's contributions over the last two seasons, which has included a Big 12 title and a marquee win over Texas Tech, shouldn't be forgotten - despite the messy nature of the exit.

Plummer Also Vouches for Loyalty

Plummer interjected in the same statement with another perspective as well - bringing up seeing through the situation at ASU in his own experience.

"But there's something to be said about like, what you can do for a school, what you can do for yourself, and what I happen to do here in the valley, you know, staying for four years. It took three to get to that final year."

The heralded program icon took over as the starting player at the QB position very early in his career, putting together solid seasons in 1993, 94, and 95. The 1996 season is where the patience fully paid off, as Plummer finished third in Heisman Trophy voting and nearly played a key hand in the Sun Devils winning a national title - they lost in the final seconds of the Rose Bowl to Ohio State.

Time will tell how the fallout from this saga plays out, but there's little doubt that Arizona State feels confident in what is to come in 2026.

