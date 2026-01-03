Arizona State Likely to Secure Visits From Several Key Transfers

TEMPE -- The transfer portal is up and running for the Arizona State program - as it is for everyone else following the official opening on January 2.

Kenny Dillingham has much work cut out for him after fostering a senior-laden roster during the 2025 season, with the number of transfers that the Sun Devils will bring in being expected to be between 18-22 in what will be a massively consequential class for the program.

Arizona State on SI has a trio of key developments surrounding targets at key positions as of Saturday morning.

Brother of Current ASU Star Receives Offer

Drenon "Trey" Fite III - the brother of current Arizona State DL C.J. Fite - received a scholarship offer from DL coach Diron Reynolds and Dillingham on Friday after entering the transfer portal.

Fite is a redshirt junior who spent his first season at SMU in 2022 before transferring to Louisiana Lafayette. The edge rusher played for the Sun Belt school for three seasons, recording 29 total tackles in the process.

Arizona State in Play for OL Transfer

Former Washington OL Paki Finau is likely to take a visit to Tempe after entering the portal on Friday.

The talented lineman started four games at guard in the 2025 season, played in all 13 games, and played 426 snaps without allowing a sack. Finau would be a massive addition for OL coach Saga Tuitele and a position group that is likely to see much turnover from year-to-year

Former Washington OL Paki Finau is sorting out his official visit schedule but mentioned Arizona State, BYU and UCLA as likely landing spots https://t.co/noGpC5pTYc pic.twitter.com/jz1sBvcOOK — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins2) January 3, 2026

Arizona State to Receive Visit From Accomplished Kicker

Former UCLA K Mateen Bhaghani is visiting Arizona State on Saturday.

Baghani is a soon-to-be senior from San Diego who began his career at Cal in 2023 - knocking down a field goal and three extra points in a game against the Sun Devils that season.

There's more layers to this than one may think, as Baghani would only replace outgoing kicker Jesus Gomez for one season as a temporary solution. However, his 83% conversion rate on field goals and 71-71 mark on extra points are difficult to ignore with the position being one of major emphasis.

UCLA kicker transfer Mateen Bhaghani will visit Arizona State tomorrow.



(VIP) https://t.co/11qW2jDLRG pic.twitter.com/LvnXlePVjV — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 3, 2026

In other news, QB Sam Leavitt is reportedly on an official visit with the University of Kentucky, who potentially loom as a threat to other competitors such as Oregon and LSU. The Sun Devils are hosting former Kentucky QB Cutter Boley this weekend in a fascinating twist of fate to top things off.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

