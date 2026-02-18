When news broke that Arizona State would no longer play Texas in a future home-and-home series, it felt like a letdown.

Big-time SEC matchups bring excitement, national attention, and serious energy to a program. Instead of dwelling on what was lost, ASU quickly scheduled a new series against Stanford in 2031 and 2032.

More Than Just a Replacement Game

At first glance, it might not seem like a huge deal.

Stanford isn’t the powerhouse it used to be. But if you look deeper, this move is about something much bigger than one football game.

This is about California recruiting.

Sept. 22, 2012; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Kevin Ozier (82) spikes the ASU pitchfork as teammates celebrate after beating the Utah Utes 37-7 at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Kenny Dillingham’s Long-Term Vision

Head coach Kenny Dillingham has been very open about his recruiting philosophy.

He wants Arizona State to dominate the key pipeline, especially Texas and California. While ASU has already made strong progress in Texas, California may be even more important in the long term.

For years, the Sun Devils built their best teams with talent from California. With players such as Jayden Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk . Those weren’t random wins on the recruiting trail. They were part of a clear strategy.

Scheduling Stanford brings ASU back into the California spotlight in a meaningful way.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates game winning interception with teammates defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) and linebacker Jordan Crook (8) against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Why California Matters So Much

California produces elite football talent every single year.

Southern California, especially, is packed with high-level prospects.

For a while, schools like USC and UCLA locked down that region. But with conference realignment and recent struggles from some Pac-12 programs, opportunities have opened up.

Stanford and Cal haven’t been as dominant lately. That creates space for programs like Arizona State to step in and compete for top players.

When ASU travels to Palo Alto in 2031, it won’t just be about winning a football game. It will focus on showing recruits and their families that the Sun Devils are committed to staying connected to California.

Familiar Territory

There’s also something comfortable about scheduling Stanford. Although the programs are now in different conferences, they share years of Pac-12 history.

There’s familiarity there. Rivalry. Respect.

That familiarity makes the matchup feel natural.

It keeps ASU connected to its past while still building toward its future in the Big 12.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches as his team practices at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during Sun Bowl week ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playing the Long Game

College football is changing fast.

The expanded playoff, conference realignment, and NIL have reshaped everything. In this new era, smart scheduling matters more than ever.

While losing Texas hurts, replacing them with Stanford could quietly pay off in a different way.

If even one or two top California recruits choose ASU because of stronger visibility in the state, this scheduling move becomes a win.

Sometimes the biggest victories don’t happen on Saturdays. Sometimes they happen years before kickoff on the recruiting trail.

And for Kenny Dillingham, California is clearly part of the master plan.