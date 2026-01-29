Arizona State Makes Top 10 For Elite 2027 Athlete

As the 2027 college football recruiting cycle continues, coaching staffs across the country are making significant progress with some of their top targets as prospects begin narrowing down their lists of top schools.

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have already been named finalists in the recruitment of several 2027 prospects, most recently making the top 10 for a four-star athlete and a top 100 overall prospect in the county.

Four-Star 2027 Athlete Names Arizona State in Top 10

On Jan. 28, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Bode Sparrow, a four-star athlete from Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah, had named Arizona State as one of his final 10 schools alongside BYU, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Utah.

NEWS: Elite 2027 ATH Bode Sparrow is down to 🔟 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 190 ATH from Kaysville, UT is ranked as the No. 2 ATH in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/7ZehFrt85E pic.twitter.com/2qJmaMpCNt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 28, 2026

Sparrow is one of the top prospects in the 2027 cycle and is coming off a strong junior season at Davis, where he played both wide receiver and defensive back. According to his X, he finished the year with 83 catches for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense, and 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and seven interceptions on defense.

He’d be a monster addition to Arizona State’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 84 overall player in the country, the No. 5 athlete prospect, and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Utah.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While the Sun Devils have made it into his top 10, they’ll have to compete with some elite programs for the four-star athlete. Sparrow took unofficial visits to Texas A&M, Oregon, Tennessee, BYU, Utah, and Oklahoma this fall, and all six schools are in a strong position to land him.

Although Sparrow has narrowed his list to ten, he hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. With the Sun Devils not hosting him in Tempe this fall, Dillingham and his staff should bring him to campus for an official visit at some point this offseason to strengthen their standing in his recruitment.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of now, Sparrow hasn’t publicly said that any school has a firm lead in his recruitment. However, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine currently lists Oklahoma as the favorite to land the four-star athlete, giving the Sooners a 54.7% chance to do so.

Making his top ten doesn’t come close to guaranteeing that Arizona State will land Sparrow. Still, it does put the Sun Devils in a position to compete for one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.

