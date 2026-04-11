Making Case To Return for Arizona State Players in Portal

TEMPE -- Less than a week has passed since the transfer portal opened for everyone in the college basketball world - including for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The early days of the portal have been frantic for Randy Bennett , who landed his first transfer commit as the leader of the program on Friday in lieu of a plethora of Sun Devils from the 2025-26 season seeking options to move on.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI makes the case for why three key players in the portal should consider returning below.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) dunks the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Massamba Diop

The Case: While suitors such as Gonzaga and St. John's are led by coaches with lengthy track records of refining elite talent, Arizona State does as well under Bennett.

Diop is already a beloved player in Tempe and would be surrounded by coaches who will get the most out of him. He will also have the opportunity to be "the player" on the 26-27 team, as well as someone who very well can etch himself into the history of the program.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While it's not a done deal that Diop is gone, there needs to be a compelling case made in the next several days to convince the talented center from departing.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) shoots the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Noah Meeusen

The Case: The current sentiment is that Bennett is targeting combo guards other than Meeusen in the portal, but this shouldn't preclude the possibility of the Belgian talent returning.

Meeusen had a tantalizing season defensively as a sophomore, while also frequently displaying a second gear as a playmaker and flashing an ability to score at all three levels.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) looks to pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The 6'5" guard seems to be a perfect fit for advancing Bennett's vision and should be in play to have a sizable role next season if he so opts to return.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) is fouled by Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Santiago Trouet

The Case: Trouet is likely scouting out options other than the Sun Devils, but a return hasn't been ruled out.

The former San Diego forward has been a bit polarizing amongst the fanbase, with some valuing his hustle, ability to high-point rebounds - namely on the offensive side of the ball - and the improved play finishing as the season went on.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) drives during the first half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

This is exactly why Trouet should return - he is more than capable of serving in a defined role that he would have under Bennett, while also being supported by a coaching staff that is well equipped to smooth out some of the rougher edges of his game.