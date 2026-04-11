Making Case To Return for Arizona State Players in Portal
TEMPE -- Less than a week has passed since the transfer portal opened for everyone in the college basketball world - including for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The early days of the portal have been frantic for Randy Bennett, who landed his first transfer commit as the leader of the program on Friday in lieu of a plethora of Sun Devils from the 2025-26 season seeking options to move on.
Arizona State on SI makes the case for why three key players in the portal should consider returning below.
Massamba Diop
The Case: While suitors such as Gonzaga and St. John's are led by coaches with lengthy track records of refining elite talent, Arizona State does as well under Bennett.
Diop is already a beloved player in Tempe and would be surrounded by coaches who will get the most out of him. He will also have the opportunity to be "the player" on the 26-27 team, as well as someone who very well can etch himself into the history of the program.
While it's not a done deal that Diop is gone, there needs to be a compelling case made in the next several days to convince the talented center from departing.
Noah Meeusen
The Case: The current sentiment is that Bennett is targeting combo guards other than Meeusen in the portal, but this shouldn't preclude the possibility of the Belgian talent returning.
Meeusen had a tantalizing season defensively as a sophomore, while also frequently displaying a second gear as a playmaker and flashing an ability to score at all three levels.
The 6'5" guard seems to be a perfect fit for advancing Bennett's vision and should be in play to have a sizable role next season if he so opts to return.
Santiago Trouet
The Case: Trouet is likely scouting out options other than the Sun Devils, but a return hasn't been ruled out.
The former San Diego forward has been a bit polarizing amongst the fanbase, with some valuing his hustle, ability to high-point rebounds - namely on the offensive side of the ball - and the improved play finishing as the season went on.
This is exactly why Trouet should return - he is more than capable of serving in a defined role that he would have under Bennett, while also being supported by a coaching staff that is well equipped to smooth out some of the rougher edges of his game.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.