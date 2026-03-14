Arizona State Basketball Must Retain These Standouts Next Season

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils will have a new head coach for the first time since April of 2015 after moving on from Bobby Hurley.

There are a strong list of candidates (including Utah State's Jerrod Calhoun ) and several pros to the vacancy, including already rostering players that are ready to contributing to winning in 2026-27.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23), guard Maurice Odum (5) and forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Vijay Wallace, Adante Holiman, Andrija Grbovic, and Marcus Adams Jr. should all be players that the incoming coaching staff makes a concerted effort to to return, but the three names below are the ones that should be at the top of their list.

Massamba Diop

Diop is reportedly set to be a hot commodity in the transfer portal market - if he were to enter.

The freshman is likely waiting out to see how the coaching search transpires in Tempe, as well as what current assistants are set to return, before an ultimate decision is made. If Diop were to enter the portal, there's little doubt that Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, and others would be in pursuit of his talents.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) dunks the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diop's two-way prowess, advanced footwork, shooting touch, and potential as a ball handler are all tantilizing heading into his sophomore year - serving as a true building block for Arizona State next season.

Noah Meeusen

Meeusen - a sophomore from Belgium - turned into one of the most crucial rotation players as the season progressed in Tempe.

The 6'5" combo guard tied for fifth in defensive box plus/minus in single season history at ASU - which signifies his impact as an all-around defender, while the offensive growth was shown at various points during the season. Meeusen is an advanced ball-handler, passer, and has flashed potential as a shot-creator to put everything together.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives around Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Expect Meeusen to have the potential to make a true leap forward as a scorer next season.

Santiago Trouet

Trouet was truly one of the most improved players in Tempe over the last several months of action. The junior transfer out of San Diego reached double digit scoring figures five times since February, while also quietly serving as a rebounder that set up extra possessions for the offense in major victories.

Trouet's rebounding, vastly improving defense, and evolving consistency as a play finisher would all set up to be incredibly valuable for whoever ends up leading the program into next season. There should ultimately be a more finalized outlook of the roster by mid-late April, with the hope that several members return to the program.