Making the Case for ASU Stars Snubbed From Best Players List

TEMPE -- While the 2025 season is for all intents and purposes behind the Arizona State football program, there are still highlights of the 8-5 campaign that must be highlighted.

Many of the highlights should be pointed at the coaching staff and individual players, as numerous members of the program went way above the call of duty to keep the Sun Devils in a position to reach the conference title game in the final week of the regular season.

One would think that at least a singular player from the 2025 Arizona State roster would be recognized as an elite player during the FBS season - this apparently is not the case, as no Sun Devils were named as a top 100 player in the campaign in a list that was comprised by ESPN.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI builds a case for Sun Devils that should have been named to the top 100 below.

Jordyn Tyson

Tyson's case to be included as one of the best players in college football in 2025 gets dimmed quite a bit due to the fact that the standout wide receiver missed upwards of three games due to a hamstring injury that was suffered against Texas Tech on October 18.

The raw numbers speak a great deal regardless, as Tyson's 711 yards and eight touchdowns were on pace to shatter the numbers that the junior accrued in 2024. The positive impact that the Texas native made on the offense is undeniable as well. The Arizona State offense was certainly predicated around the All-Big 12 talent when he was on the field, and the offense did experience moderate success while he was out - the unit ultimately fell flat in the final game of the regular season when Tyson exited early in the game.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keith Abney II

Abney is potentially an even more worthy inclusion in what is a group of elite players across over 130 FBS programs.

The first team All-Big 12 selection had one of the best seasons of any Arizona State defender since Will Sutton in 2013 - securing 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions during the 12 games that he played in.

Beyond this, Abney was extraordinarily sticky in coverage without committing excessive penalties, and was reliably one of the most vocal leaders within Brian Ward's defense.

Abney will make an exceptional NFL player, and it is not an understatement that he was one of the 100 best players in college football during the 2025 season.

