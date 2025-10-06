How ASU Turns Every Day Into Game Day
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham believes success doesn’t come from talent alone; it comes from showing up every day and putting in the work. As ASU continues its season, Dillingham is focused on helping his players grow, stay motivated, and keep chasing improvement.
When it comes to recruiting, Dillingham said what makes Arizona State special is not just football, but the environment around it.
“There’s perception, and then there’s reality,” he said. “The reality of Arizona State is it’s a great place to live, and so it’s a great place to be a student-athlete. The quality of life is really high here.”
He added that the sunshine and atmosphere in Tempe help players stay positive throughout the season.
“There’s not three months of cloud cover,” Dillingham said. “Those things can weigh heavily on your mental health and your desire to reach day in and day out. It’s the teams that are excited to come to work every day that separate themselves.”
Player Development and Accountability Drive the Team’s Progress
Dillingham said that same attitude is what the team is trying to build on defense.
“That’s something we keep chasing,” he said. “If we can put a complete game together, there’s really no limit to what we can do. As long as we treat every day like it’s game day, the game will take care of itself.”
He also talked about a few standout players who have been developing well this season. Linebacker Martell Hughes is one of them.
“You just see the dominant traits,” Dillingham said. “He played safety in high school, but he had great length and played really fast. We just wanted to see if we could develop him into that linebacker position.”
Another player who’s earned praise is Keith Abney II.
“Work ethic and intelligence, that’s a nasty combination,” Dillingham said. “He works hard, he’s smart, and he’s a really good person.”
Even when it comes to areas where the team still needs improvement, Dillingham takes responsibility. He said the team’s red zone offense needs work, and that starts with better coaching.
“I’ve got to give our guys better opportunities to be successful,” he said. “We can’t just force things. We’ve got to be more creative and clean up the goal line and short yardage.”
Looking ahead to ASU’s matchup with Utah, Dillingham said the Utes’ offense will be a tough challenge.
“They’ve probably got four or five guys playing in the NFL on that offensive line,” he said. “They’re physical, efficient, and play with confidence. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”
He also mentioned Utah’s offensive linemen Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, two players he personally recruited in the past.
“They’re both first-round draft picks,” Dillingham said. “Unbelievable kids, unbelievable families. I kind of wish we got them both, then we wouldn’t have to play them.”
No matter who ASU faces, Dillingham’s message stays the same: keep working hard and remain consistent.
“If we keep treating every day like it’s game day,” he said, “the game will take care of itself.”
