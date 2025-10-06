All Sun Devils

How ASU Turns Every Day Into Game Day

ASU coach Kenny Dillingham shares his mindset on hard work, player growth, and staying consistent to help the Sun Devils reach their full potential.

Lizzie Vargas

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates game winning interception with teammates defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) and linebacker Jordan Crook (8) against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham believes success doesn’t come from talent alone; it comes from showing up every day and putting in the work. As ASU continues its season, Dillingham is focused on helping his players grow, stay motivated, and keep chasing improvement.

When it comes to recruiting, Dillingham said what makes Arizona State special is not just football, but the environment around it.

“There’s perception, and then there’s reality,” he said. “The reality of Arizona State is it’s a great place to live, and so it’s a great place to be a student-athlete. The quality of life is really high here.”

ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward talks to his defense during a spring practice at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe on April 24, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

He added that the sunshine and atmosphere in Tempe help players stay positive throughout the season.

“There’s not three months of cloud cover,” Dillingham said. “Those things can weigh heavily on your mental health and your desire to reach day in and day out. It’s the teams that are excited to come to work every day that separate themselves.”

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Player Development and Accountability Drive the Team’s Progress

Dillingham said that same attitude is what the team is trying to build on defense.

“That’s something we keep chasing,” he said. “If we can put a complete game together, there’s really no limit to what we can do. As long as we treat every day like it’s game day, the game will take care of itself.”

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) and defensive back Shamari Simmons (7) celebrate during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He also talked about a few standout players who have been developing well this season. Linebacker Martell Hughes is one of them.

“You just see the dominant traits,” Dillingham said. “He played safety in high school, but he had great length and played really fast. We just wanted to see if we could develop him into that linebacker position.”

Another player who’s earned praise is Keith Abney II.

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas State Bobcats head coach G. J. Kinne and Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham speak before the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

“Work ethic and intelligence, that’s a nasty combination,” Dillingham said. “He works hard, he’s smart, and he’s a really good person.”

Even when it comes to areas where the team still needs improvement, Dillingham takes responsibility. He said the team’s red zone offense needs work, and that starts with better coaching.

“I’ve got to give our guys better opportunities to be successful,” he said. “We can’t just force things. We’ve got to be more creative and clean up the goal line and short yardage.”

Looking ahead to ASU’s matchup with Utah, Dillingham said the Utes’ offense will be a tough challenge.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“They’ve probably got four or five guys playing in the NFL on that offensive line,” he said. “They’re physical, efficient, and play with confidence. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”

He also mentioned Utah’s offensive linemen Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, two players he personally recruited in the past.

“They’re both first-round draft picks,” Dillingham said. “Unbelievable kids, unbelievable families. I kind of wish we got them both, then we wouldn’t have to play them.”

No matter who ASU faces, Dillingham’s message stays the same: keep working hard and remain consistent.

“If we keep treating every day like it’s game day,” he said, “the game will take care of itself.”

Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.