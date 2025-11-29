Breaking Down Why Arizona State Fell to Arizona, Discussing Program Future
TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the 23-7 loss to rival Arizona and what the program should move towards in the coming weeks.
To listen to today's podcast, view below.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke after the loss on Friday night in a post-game press conference. Below is a partial transcript.
On Reloading Roster for 2026 Season
"Yeah, I just say we got to do a good job evaluating people and looking for who we should add to the program. You know, in today's day and age with the current way it's set up, you know, it's harder to withstand injuries than it's ever been, because it's just the new model of college football, but I think we're gonna have a really good chance to go get really good players to add to the program. We still have our we've done this before where we had to go get a lot of players and add them.
The difference was, I feel like our depth and our young guys in our program, I feel really, really good about I feel really good about the guys who signed, so I think those guys are going to get better and better and better. So I feel like, you know, even though we do have to kind of reload, we have so much better depth than we had two years ago or three years ago when we got here that we don't have to, like, go crazy anymore."
Although numerous players will depart following the season, Dillingham has unabashed confidence in the group of underclassmen that are set to step into even more expansive roles in 2026. Senior TE Chamon Metayer alluded to this as well, mentioning Jaren Hamilton, Rodney Bimage Jr., and Martell Hughes as players who are ready to step up.
On Arizona's Win
"We got beat by a good football team. Don't forget that part. That's a good football team. They've done a good job as a staff. Those players played hard. They have a really good quarterback. 2845 286, yards, one touchdown. You know, that kid's been there for three years. He led that team to a team 10 one year before the core of that football team, you know, their leaders had a 10 win season, and they're back."
Arizona had an incredibly successful season under Brent Brennan following a four-win 2024 campaign. Noah Fifita once again excelled, the pass defense tightened up as the season progressed, and the staff changes that Brennan made truly paid off.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in week 13 here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!