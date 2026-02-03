How ASU Building Momentum With In-State Recruiting

It was a busy weekend for Arizona State athletics, and while basketball had its ups and downs, the football program continues to quietly build toward the future.

Even with the 2026 season still months away, ASU’s coaching staff is already laying important groundwork, especially when it comes to recruiting in-state talent.

One of the biggest storylines right now is Arizona State’s push in the 2027 recruiting class.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham has made it clear that keeping top Arizona players home is a priority, and recent developments show that message is starting to stick.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive Line a Major Focus

A name to watch is Benjamin Lowther, one of the top offensive line prospects in Arizona for the 2027 class. Lowther recently decommitted from Stanford, and Arizona State is now firmly in the conversation for his commitment.

He was also one of the first players to receive ASU’s “golden ticket,” which signals that the coaching staff sees him as a major priority.

Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele deserves a lot of credit here. He has built a strong reputation as a coach who is demanding but supportive, and players consistently speak highly of him.

His development of recent linemen has become a strong selling point for recruits, especially local ones who want to stay close to home.

Another huge target is Jake Hildebrand from Basha High School. Hildebrand is widely considered the top player in Arizona for the 2027 class, and he has already included ASU in his top group of schools.

While competition from national programs like Alabama and Oregon is stiff, the chance to play early and stay in-state gives the Sun Devils a real shot.

Basha running back Noah Roberts (6) and wide receiver Kash Brock (L) on the sidelines with a lead during a game against Orange Lutheran (CA) at Basha High School in Chandler, on Sept. 5, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other Key Recruits to Watch

ASU also hosted Basha running back Noah Roberts, a four-star recruit , one of the best running backs in the country for his class. Landing Roberts will be difficult, given the list of powerhouse schools recruiting him, but Arizona State is still very much in the mix.

The opportunity to play for running backs coach Shaun Aguano, who has sent multiple players to the NFL, could make a difference.

At quarterback, Weston Nielsen remains committed to ASU. Keeping a four-star quarterback locked in this early is important for roster stability, even as future competition at the position continues to grow.

Arizona State isn’t winning every recruiting battle, and that’s okay.

What matters is momentum, and the Sun Devils clearly have it. The coaching staff is building relationships, earning trust, and putting ASU back into serious conversations with top local talent.

For a program trying to establish long-term success in the Big 12, this is exactly the direction it needs to be heading.