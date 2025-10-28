Why Arizona State Basketball's Preseason Placement is too Low
TEMPE -- Arizona State men's basketball is seeking a revival in the 2025-26 season following what was widely considered a disastrous 2024-25 campaign.
The previous season was entered with extremely high hopes after signing an elite recruiting class and bringing in what appeared to be a crop of transfers that would fit the roster well.
A 9-2 start to the season seemingly confirmed that - until the wheels fell off.
Injuries piled up, guard B.J. Freeman was dismissed from the team, and the team was unable to win numerous closely contested Big 12 games. The result was a 4-16 conference record and the worst overall mark in Bobby Hurley's career at ASU.
Jayden Quaintance, Joson Sanon, and Amier Ali all opted to transfer elsewhere, while virtually everyone else from the team either followed suit or lost eligibility.
This predicament forced Hurley to recalibrate and find new ways to build a roster after back-to-back down years.
The result of months of work from Hurley was a 2025-26 roster that is deeper, more experienced overall, features numerous three-point shooting threats, and also has the honor of fostering several international players.
Not many are high on the Sun Devils this season - whether it's due to the relative unknown nature of many of the players on the roster, the recent string of rough seasons in Tempe, or the extreme competition in the Big 12.
Kevin Sweeney of SI is one of the individuals who isn't sold by Arizona State heading into 2025-26 - as they are ranked as one of the lowest power five teams overall in the preseason ranks.
82. Arizona State (No. 13 in Big 12)
- Arizona State is slightly ahead of conference foes Utah, UCF, and Colorado - who all come within 13 spots of the Sun Devils. This is noteworthy, as Arizona State was picked to finish last in the conference-sanctioned coaches' poll two weeks ago.
- 82 still feels too low for this squad. They come in lower than Liberty of the Conference USA, five different Atlantic-10 teams, Grand Canyon, and others that are fascinating. Arizona State may not be competing for a Big 12 title this season, but many players are being under-appreciated.
- This includes Moe Odum - who has a chance to be one of the better point guards in the nation this season, Marcus Adams Jr. - who finally has a chance to live up to the billing of a fomrer four-star recruit, and Mor Massamba Diop - who has the ability to be a breakout star after previously playing in Spain.
- Lastly, Hurley almost always seems to do his best work when facing immense pressure from all directions. This is evidenced by his performances in the 2018-19 and 2022-23 seasons following prior campaigns that went south at the worst times. Say what you want about the 11th-year head coach, but don't deny that the college basketball legend knows how to navigate tenuous situations.
