ASU’s Moe Odum Invited to Prestigious Pre-Draft Camp

TEMPE -- Moe Odum's career with the Arizona State men's basketball program was brief, yet profound in many ways.

The lone season the point guard spent with the program yielded several exhilarating upset victories, including something of a breakthrough in the Big 12 after a disastrous campaign in the league the previous season, and saw the rise of freshman Massamba Diop under his watch.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) attempts to steal the ball from Arizona State Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Now, Odum is set to put his professional dreams in motion, with an accepted invitation to the Portsmouth Invitational - a prestigious pre-NBA Draft tournament that is exclusively for college seniors - in what will be the first of many dominoes to fall for the dynamic guard's hopes.

The Portsmouth Invitational boasts alumni such as Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Derek Fisher, Ben Wallace, Jimmy Butler, and Derrick White, which certainly raises the stakes for Odum and Arizona State.

INVITATION 📩 = ACCEPTED ✔️



Moe Odum will be competing at the Portsmouth Invitational later this month 😈@mauriceodum6 /// @PIT_Basketball pic.twitter.com/ffF0E3jVMp — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) April 8, 2026

Odum Has Real Chance To Make Dent in Draft Process

The point guard is typically considered an undrafted prospect in this class, but the New York native has a real opportunity to put a dent in that narrative.

There has yet to be a Sun Devil to reach the NBA level since Josh Christopher was selected by the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2021 draft. Odum can absolutely reach the league, with the invitational serving as a springboard.

Arizona State Sun Devils Moe Odum (5) looks at the net before taking a shot during a game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 4, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Odum was often overlooked as an athlete but was able to get to his spots with little effort over the course of the 2025-26 season - even while battling a significant mid-foot sprain. His scoring prowess, ability to read the floor at a moment's notice, and toughness/leadership sensibilities are difficult to measure. Everything that made Odum a great college player has a chance to translate to the pro level.

This would be immeasurably beneficial to the Arizona State program, as Bobby Hurley laid the foundation for building the Sun Devils into a development apparatus. Randy Bennett now has the platform to build on this in a meaningful manner.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with an official during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Arizona State's Reputation in Fascinating Spot

The Sun Devils have an opportunity to carve their way into the middle tier of the Big 12 in the years to come, with Odum serving as a vessel that may draw high-profile recruits back into the fold, particularly at the guard position.

JRob Croy - a four-star recruit in the 2026 class - is the first example of Arizona State beginning to turn a corner, although much more work must be done in the post-Odum era.