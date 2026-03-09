Potential Details Surrounding Future of Arizona State Star Revealed

TEMPE -- Arizona State basketball has faced peaks and valleys over the last 20 season of the program's history, having produced stars such as James Harden along the way, while also suffering the brunt of some truly frustrating seasons along the way.

One of the best finds that longtime head coach Bobby Hurley has made over the years has been freshman center Massamba Diop - who came to the U.S. over the summer after spending years playing in Spain.

Jan 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley with center Massamba Diop (35) against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Diop has had an exceptional campaign, placing near the top 20 in the nation in blocks per game and coming in at second on the team in scoring/rebounding . This didn't result in a Big 12 honor (potentially wrongfully), but the 7'1" center will certainly be seen as a prized commodity following the season regardless.

Diop's Future Plans, Price Tag for 2026-27 Unveiled

Luke Lendler of Sun Devil Source relayed a report on Monday afternoon from Diop's agent that essentially confirmed that the native of Senegal will return for at least one more collegiate season - with a major caveat in the way of a potential return to Arizona State.

"BREAKING: Massamba Diop is expected to play in college next season, per his agent. His potential return to ASU will at least partly hinge on the status of assistant Nick Irvin, whom Diop’s agent wants to continue to be with Diop next year."

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) blocks the shot of Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There's little doubt that many will assume that Diop will ultimately decide to depart to a "higher profile" program following the season - a similar fate that Jayden Quaintance decided on following the 2024-25 season - although it may not be that simple.

It seems as if the retention of Irvin in lieu of a potential change at head coach is deeply important to Diop, which is something that an incoming coach will likely be very aware of. The retention of Diop, Noah Meeusen, and others will be of great importance for whoever is leading the program in 2026-27.

Nov 7, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; General view of the exterior of the Wells Fargo Arena on the campus of Arizona State. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lendler also revealed that the price tag for a center of Diop's caliber is set to be at least $2 million regardless of where he plays - this would be a massive commitment from a program that hasn't always been all-in on supporting men's basketball.

Perhaps an incoming coach such as Jerrod Calhoun or Bryce Drew would rally a fanbase and boosters that are hungry to win at a large scale, after Hurley's tenure was stalled by numerous factors that were working against him.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Utah Utes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

