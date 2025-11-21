Selecting 3 Most Impactful Arizona State Basketball Players Thus Far
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have somewhat flipped the script to begin the 2025-26 season - as they are going into a matchup with Hawaii on Thursday night with a 3-1 record - the lone loss was a competitive battle with powerhouse Gonzaga.
This is in large part due to a balanced roster that 11th-year head coach Bobby Hurley has constructed - the talent has gelled well together and has typically performed well on both ends despite several unfortunate injuries that have hit the team.
Arizona State on SI takes a look at the three players that have impacted the team most in the midst of a successful start below.
Moe Odum
Odum has excelled in the first four games of his Arizona State career.
The Pepperdine transfer has been an incredible organizer of the Sun Devil offense, as he ranks within the top 10 in the nation in assists per game. Beyond that, Odum has been quite selfless and has been at the forefront of the offense displaying more intention.
Odum also has averaged nearly 15 points per game and has shot over 40% from three-point range - garnering significant praise from Hurley for how he has helped boost this team.
Massamba Diop
The freshman center out of Senegal has been a revelation in succession of five-star phenom Jayden Quaintance.
The 20-year old has averaged 14.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and has averaged 3 combined blocks/steals per contest for good measure.
Diop's ball-handling ability, general awareness down low on defense, and potential to add a consistent outside shot into his arsenal are all reasons to be bullish about the potential NBA prospect moving forward.
Anthony "Pig" Johnson
Johnson - a senior who played at the NAIA level last season - has been an undeniable spark off of the bench for the Sun Devils.
Johnson has shot an impressive 54.8% from the floor and nearly 43% from three-point range on lower volume - all while showing consistent effort on the defensive side of the ball.
Johnson has all of the makings of a microwave scorer - in a similar way that former Sun Devil Alonzo Verge was - but the rising guard also explicitly fits within the system, playing a team brand of basketball and being routinely willing to pass up a good shot for a great shot.
The Sun Devils will either be 4-1 or 3-2 after the Hawaii battle on Thursday night, with the Maui Invitational to follow.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!