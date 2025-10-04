Selecting Arizona State's Offensive MVP Heading into Week 7
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now 4-1 on the season following two consecutive monumental victories in Big 12 play.
The encouraging start to the season is despite the offense being unable to fully break out as expected. There have been flashes of Marcus Arroyo's unit showing off - including posting nearly 500 total yards in the victory against TCU - but there is still work that needs to be done to reach the 'elite' status that was expected during the offseason.
The bye week is now upon the Sun Devils, as they prepare for a week seven game against a physical Utah defense, built around three proven star players.
While center Ben Coleman, tight end Chamon Metayer, and left guard Jimeto Obigbo have been reliable contributors to the offense, three stars stand out above the rest, as previously mentioned.
Arizona State on SI takes a look at the trio of players that have potential to be the MVP within the unit, five games into the season, with an ultimate verdict on who the early-season winner is at the end.
Sam Leavitt
Leavitt undoubtedly experienced a slow start to the season between an uneven start offensively against Northern Arizona and a career-worst performance against Mississippi State.
Leavitt has rebounded with three consecutive stout performances, particularly out-dueling TCU's Josh Hoover last week behind 291 passing yards and 62 rushing yards.
The redshirt sophomore's continued improvement as a passer - especially when it comes to making plays around an emerging supporting cast of receivers - is important. His ability as a scrambler is just as vital as his underrated agility, refined moves, and timely playmaking make him one of the most dangerous dual threats in the nation.
Don't be shocked if the talented field general re-enters the Heisman Trophy conversation if the trend of strong play continues into the stretch run of the 2025 season.
Jordyn Tyson
Tyson has arguably been the best receiver in the country five weeks into the 2025 season.
Tyson's current reception mark (39), yards gained (483) and touchdowns scored (7) are on pace to eclipse the numbers he posted in 12 games during the 2024 season.
Beyond the numbers, Tyson has become as reliable as anyone in college football in a myriad of situations - from securing deep-shot touchdowns to hauling in a touchdown on fourth-and-goal in crunch time, the junior has been a playmaker.
His route running is refined to the level of NFL athletes at the position, he can win reps at all three levels, and the most under-appreciated aspect of his game - run blocking - makes him as viable as anyone to be at the top of the football world.
Raleek Brown
Brown has stepped into the lead-back role for the Arizona State offense in the absence/reintegration of Kyson Brown into the unit.
The USC transfer has already taken more carries (77) in 2025 than the entirety of his first three seasons of collegiate football (54) - while maintaining an average of 6.6 yards per carry.
The most efficient rusher in the Big 12 is also potentially the most explosive, as he has a 75-yard touchdown score to his name this season as well.
Brown's ability as a receiver can't be understated either - his 19 receptions have been in key situations for the most part.
Verdict: Tyson
All three players hold valid arguments to be the most valuable player of the offense to this point, but Tyson stands above the others.
Tyson's average of nearly 100 yards per game and seven touchdowns are clear evidence as to how vital he has been to the offense at this point of the season.
His overall all-around talent, versatility, and consistency have all played perfectly into making him one of the best players in the nation - not just at the wide receiver position.
