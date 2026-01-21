Naming West Virginia Players at Top of Arizona State's Scouting Report

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley is seeking to lift the Arizona State Sun Devils to their 11th win of the 2025-26 campaign on Wednesday night, as the team takes on the 12-6 West Virginia Mountaineers in Tempe in what is a return home after a two-game road trip.

The Sun Devils are coming off of consecutive losses to high-level competition, while West Virginia is coming off of a key victory over Colorado.

The two teams enter this contest with very different identities and contrasting styles as well, so this should make for a game that is intriguing from opening tip to final buzzer.

Arizona State on SI names three West Virginia players that are likely to be of paramount focus for the Sun Devils in tonight's game below.

Honor Huff

Huff if undoubtedly the engine that makes the West Virginia offense goes.

The 5'10" senior is now on his third team at this stage in his career, and is now approaching 2,000 career points - largely as a result of incredible three-point marksmanship.

Huff is shooting an incredible 39.5% on three-point looks on what is an absurd figure of 9.6 attempts per game - this makes the Chattanooga transfer a player that has the ability to change the game on a whim.

Brenen Lorient

Lorient is seen as the Mountaineers' enforcer down low, as he averages 1.5 blocks and 1.6 offensive boards per night in what is his senior season.

The 6'9" forward followed first-year West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge to Morgantown from North Texas, and has been a regular fixture in the lineup so far this season.

Lorient will surely be challenged by Arizona State center Massamba Diop down low, as the latter is taller and a bit more polished offensively - this will be a battle that is closely monitored throughout the game, especially with West Virginia's quality defense in mind.

Jasper Floyd

Floyd is perhaps the most underrated player on the West Virginia roster.

The 6'3" guard also followed Hodge from North Texas to Morgantown - becoming a key fixture in the rotation in the process, shooting 39.3% from three-point range on relatively light volume, while also leading the team in assists (3.0) and steals (1.9), making him a catalyst of the defense that allows only 63 points per night.

Arizona State and West Virginia are set for a start time of 7 P.M. MST tonight, with the broadcast set to be on streaming service Peacock.

