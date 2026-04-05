New ASU Target Officially Enters Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- Hope is present in the fabric of the Arizona State men's basketball program heading into the heart of roster-building for the 2026-27 season.

Randy Bennett's first two weeks have been somewhat turbulent, but the 63-year old has undoubtedly made exceptional hires to fill out his staff - including former Cal Baptist head coach Rick Croy . Croy's ushering in as an assistant has the potential to serve the Sun Devils well beyond his tactical genius, which was evidenced by a domino that fell on Saturday in the player personnel world.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Travis Branham of 247 Sports broke news on Saturday afternoon that Bradey Henige, a former player for Croy at Cal Baptist, is intending to enter the transfer portal after two seasons

"Cal Baptist big man Bradey Henige will enter the transfer portal," his agency tells 247 Sports.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"Averaged 4.9 PPG and 5.5 RPG this season."

The entry of Henige into the portal may not mean anything to Arizona State eventually, but it does add another option to the table in the weeks ahead when looking to fill the roster out.

Dec 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) lays up the ball as California Baptist Lancers forwards Bradey Henige (42) and Thomas Ndong (25) defend during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Henige is Arizona Native, Strong System Fit

One point of connection between the two sides is that Henige is a native of Arizona and starred at Cactus H.S. (Glendale), which opens the door for a smooth transition for the soon-to-be junior.

Henige would fit what Bennett looks for in a reserve big man beyond the local connections, as he is a stout screen-setter, an effective play finisher, and plays with a respectable motor - he also likely wouldn't break the bank to acquire. Sticking with Croy may eventually be a decision that serves Henige well in his future development - this is certainly something to monitor.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Cal Baptist head coach Rick Croy speaks at a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Bennett Should Keep All Options Open

The Arizona State faithful are waiting in collective anticipation of what star center Massamba Diop eventually decides to do - all options should be on the table regardless of what the freshman phenom does, however.

Saint Mary's transfer Andrew McKeever is another option to bolster the center room - particularly in the event of a Diop departure, but Henige is much more likely to serve as a backup in any of the aforementioned scenarios, especially considering players such as Dame Salane have departed the program in recent weeks. Much more will be clarified in the weeks to come, but the intention is likely to be present once the portal is officially open for business.