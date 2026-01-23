Sun Devils Offer Talented 2028 Quarterback

With the college football offseason underway, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail, as they continue making progress with several of their top targets.

Although most of the Sun Devils’ energy is focused on the 2027 recruiting cycle, Dillingham and company are also targeting recruits in future classes, recently extending an offer to one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class.

Arizona State Extends Offer to 2028 Quarterback

On Jan. 20, Arizona State extended an offer to Luke Rubley, a 2028 quarterback prospect from Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado. Rubley shared on X that his offer from the Sun Devils came after a conversation with Dillingham.

After a great conversation with [Kenny Dillingham,] I’m blessed to say that I have received an offer to Arizona State University! #ForksUp,” Rubley wrote.

Although Rubley doesn’t have a star rating from 247Sports or Rivals, he’s already drawn interest from several Power Four schools, with offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State, Indiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, and now Arizona State.

He’s coming off a strong sophomore season at Regis Jesuit, where, according to MaxPreps, he threw for 2,084 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while adding 68 yards and four scores on the ground in 11 games.

As recruiting sites continue to evaluate the 2028 class, Rubley will likely become a high-end three-star recruit, a rating that could rise even higher if he has another strong season in 2026.

Arizona State’s offer to Rubley comes relatively early in his process, giving Dillingham and company an early advantage, as it allows them to begin building a relationship with the young quarterback before other schools get involved in his recruitment.



Rubley is the third quarterback prospect that Arizona State has offered in the past few days, joining Thomas Heffner, a 2028 recruit from Tennessee, and Marcus Washington, a 2029 recruit from California.

Dillingham is clearly making a point of targeting sophomore and freshman quarterbacks early in their processes, as the Sun Devils look to build a lead in the recruitment of some of the top signal-callers in the 2028 and 2029 classes.

While Rubley still has a long way to go before making a decision, the Sun Devils should look to get him on campus in Tempe at some point this offseason for an unofficial visit to boost their standing with the 2028 quarterback.

Although Arizona State will likely face competition from many schools for Rubley throughout his recruitment, extending him an offer at this stage of the process should position the Sun Devils as a serious contender to land him.

