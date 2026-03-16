Arizona State Officially Selected to First Tournament Since 2019

TEMPE -- Molly Miller's Arizona State Sun Devils (24-10) are officially going dancing.

The Sun Devils were selected as a 10 seed in the NCAA tournament during the selection show on Sunday evening. This is the first time that the program has reached the event since 2019 under Charli Turner Thorne - setting the stage for a revival that will carry into the future in the first season of Miller being in the post.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller yells out to her team as they play the Coppin State Bald Eagles at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State will play the Virginia Cavaliers in the first four, with a chance to play the seven-seed Georgia Bulldogs in the final 64-team bracket in Iowa City, Iowa.

Follow key details surrounding the impending play-in matchup and what the selection means for Miller's program moving forward below.

Arizona State's Play-in Matchup

Virginia (19-11, 11-7 Big 12) is a stronger offensive team compared to Arizona State, as the team employs eight players that average at least four points per game.

Kymora Johnson is the player to watch for Virginia, as the junior averages 19.0 points and 5.9 assists per game, while also shooting north of 36% from three-point range on high volume.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State head coach Molly Miller speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

This will undoubtedly be a unique challenge for the Sun Devils, but Miller will have the team prepared.

What Would Arizona State Run Entail?

If Arizona State were to take down Virginia, they would have a date with Georgia on Saturday - with the winner likely to play the two-seed Iowa Hawkeyes on the round of 32 with a chance to move to Sacramento for the sweet 16 and elite eight.

Gabby Elliott, McKinna Brackens, and the role players will be equally crucial to making a potential run in the tournament.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia guard Sydney Shaw (5) attempts to maneuver past the defense of Arizona State guard Gabby Elliott (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

What Does Selection Mean for Program Moving Forward?

The tough-minded, gritty nature of the 2025-26 team will set the tone for what is to be expected in Tempe for many years to come.

Miller's roster construction strategy has largely paid off in this campaign, with stacking the team with veterans that will be a positive reflection on the program in the long-term, retaining faith in players that were on the team under former head coach Natasha Adair (Jyah LoVett, others), and by securing a commietment from McKinna Brackens, who will continue to build a legacy in Tempe next season.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State guard Last-Tear Poa (13) attempts to bypass the defense of West Virginia guard Jordan Harrison (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils' fortunes are only expected to improve moving forward, with four-star 2026 guard Averie Lower already committed to play for Miller next season, and bringing in former Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn for the journey as well.