Making Early Case for ASU To Reach NCAA Tournament

TEMPE -- The last 40 years have been something of a battle of attrition for the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program, which has spiraled into just four NCAA Tournament appearances since 2010.

That script has been flipped upside down with the hiring of Randy Bennett as the next leader of the program, as his track record over 25 seasons at Saint Mary's makes his credentials as a plus leader self-evident.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett (center) poses for a photo with athletic director Graham Rossini (left) and school president Dr. Michael Crow during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not everyone is sold on the idea that the Sun Devils will make a quick ascent under Bennett, however. Arizona State on SI breaks down why the team should be backed by that sentiment below.

Doubt Still Surrounds ASU Basketball

David Cobb and Jacob Fetner of CBS Sports projected the next NCAA Tournament field after the event officially expanded from 68 to 76 teams.

Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett walks in front of the bench in the first half during a first round men’s basketball game of the NCAA Tournament between St. Mary's and Texas A&M, at Paycom in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State was somehow conspicuously absent from the field, as 10 Big 12 programs (Iowa State, Arizona, Houston, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma State) were represented in its place.

The trepidation around ASU likely rests in the lack of continuity in the roster makeup, as well as several incoming players being unknowns after moving up from the mid-major to the power conference level. Arizona State on SI debunks these concerns below.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why Arizona State Should Be Considered Likely Tournament Squad

The total of 10 bids out of the Big 12 seems to be an undershoot of the surface, but Arizona State's roster is already shaping up to be roughly around the middle of the conference on paper, as evidenced by a top 10 transfer portal class.

The Sun Devils and Bennett have clearly built a more impressive incoming portal class than Cincinnati/Oklahoma State, while Baylor remains in limbo after consecutive underwhelming seasons.

March 9, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The league's general instability and the fact that two other programs (Cincinnati, Kansas State) made coaching changes themselves favor the Sun Devils, but the ultimate case for ASU being an early favorite for March rests in the roster.

Bennett's first team has everything a winning team typically dons - athletic, three-point shooting wings that are malleable on defense, such as Dillan Shaw . The presence of two returnees in Bryce Ford and Vijay Wallace certainly aids in the team-building for the season ahead as well, while four-star transfer Paulius Murauskas ties everything together as a demonstratively great floor raiser.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) walks back on defense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, Arizona State is well-coached, present in an ever-competitive conference, and represented by a roster that should experience success from the outset of the upcoming campaign.