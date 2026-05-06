Arizona State Coaches Who Will Shape Future

TEMPE -- Arizona State Sun Devils athletics is back on the map in many ways.

The Sun Devils have once again re-established themselves as a premier power conference entity across multiple sports, with the coaching hires made in recent years shaping the re-emergence of the 26 programs.

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini talks with the media during the Arizona State Fan Fest at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on April 17, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Molly Miller

Arizona State women's basketball became one of the most relevant teams in the old PAC-12 under former head coach Charli Turner-Thorne before running into a rough patch over the course of the 2020's decade.

The hiring of Miller as head coach of the program revitalized interest virtually instantaneously, with the former Grand Canyon head coach overhauling the culture from very early on in the tenure. The Sun Devils returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season in March and are now regrouping with an elite transfer portal class.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State head coach Molly Miller reacts to a play against West Virginia during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils are now positioned to compete in the Big 12 for years to come, with Miller playing an integral role.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

2. Randy Bennett

Bennett , 63, has already reshaped Arizona State men's basketball in the manner that he wishes over the last four weeks - overhauling the previous philosophy that was held by Bobby Hurley.

Arizona State has a very real chance to go from being projected to finish dead last in the Big 12 last season to a possible top-half projection in the season ahead - in large part due to the addition of high-level players such as Paulius Murauskas , as well as the hiring of an all-star coaching staff.

Mar 16, 2023; Albany, NY, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the press during first round practice at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bennett is now set to lead Arizona State into a new era, amid an arena renovation and the program's further entrenchment in the Big 12. There is a real opportunity for the Hall-of-Fame-level coach to take the program to heights rarely seen before.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Kenny Dillingham

Dillingham is perhaps the coach that will eventually go down as the most consequential in the history of Sun Devil athletics at-large.

The 36-year-old rebuilt Arizona State in less than two full years, has played a role in putting a new state-of-the-art indoor practice facility into motion, and has now led a booster to place a record donation into a football coaching endowment.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is just the beginning for Sun Devil football - Dillingham's leadership isn't only driving football forward as the years go on, he's also setting the template for how other programs should operate over the next several years.