Why Omarion Miller Addition is Crucial to Future of ASU Football

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham has done it again for the Arizona State football program.

The head coach and his staff secured a monumental heist in the transfer portal on Monday morning by officially securing a commitment from former Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller, who officially signed pen to paper later in the day.

Miller becomes the highest rated transfer add in the history of the program - creating shockwaves throughout the Big 12 that are fairly likely to continue being felt in the weeks to come.

Arizona State on SI explains why this monumental move means so much more than just securing a pledge from an elite player below.

Omarion Miller has signed with the Arizona State Sun Devils. pic.twitter.com/oTuybtobMG — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) January 5, 2026

Addition of Miller is Much More Significant Than Singular Player

Adding Miller to the 2026 roster is clearly going to move the needle for the 2026 team. The upcoming senior possesses an elite skillset and is poised to take over as a clear go-to option in an offense that is set to lose two-year star Jordyn Tyson.

Beyond the on-field applications, the addition signifies that Dillingham and staff will not be shy as far as attacking the portal goes. The NIL capabilities are improving, the track record of legitimate NFL development that goes on within the program is growing, and other opportunities such as a likely chance to compete for Big 12 titles on a year-by-year basis will continue to allow the program to operate out of the portal in an effective manner.

The loss of Sam Leavitt opened many more avenues to build a more balanced roster - the economics of college football are largely straightforward, as ASU will likely have the capacity to secure three or four more recruits in addition to Miller. Fellow top-five receiver in the portal in Boston College's Reed Harris, as well as top-50 overall portal transfer in former Alabama EDGE Noah Carter are major candidates to add top-end flair to the roster.

The ultimate moral of this story?

Do not discount Dillingham, the staff, or the program in the aftermath of the Herm Edwards era. This is a program that has been remade via respectable means. One might even argue that Dillingham represents everything that is still right with college football.

What is being built in Tempe is so much more significant than just one coach or player - it is a collective effort that is predicated on hard work, selfless sacrifice, and an undying desire to win.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

