Pair of Key Former Arizona State Contributors Find New Destinations

TEMPE -- Transfer portal season has become one of the most - if not the most - vital times for college football programs on an annual basis. This is no different for Kenny Dillingham and his Arizona State program.

The Sun Devils have done indupitably impressive work in the portal - they have added a pair of elite wide receivers (Omarion Miller, Reed Harris), as well as a pair of quarterbacks (Mikey Keene, Cutter Boley), with assorted upside plays at running back and cornerback to cap off the class as of Thursday.

The wins will inevitably be meet with losses as well, and this materialized on Thursday as well when two key contributors over the wildly successful three-year run found new homes for their final seasons of college football.

Former ASU RB Chooses SEC Home

Junior running back Raleek Brown officially balked on his initial declaration for the 2026 NFL draft that took place on December 17 by committing to the Sun Devils' College Football Playoff opponent from a year ago in the Texas Longhorns on Thursday morning.

Brown, 22, took over as Arizona State's full-time starting back after Kyson Brown was injured in the loss to Mississippi State on September 6. Brown took full advantage by rushing for 1,141 yards and securing 239 more yards through the air - this earned the former four-star recruit All-Big 12 honors.

Brown was also seeing interest from both Indiana and Alabama, but he will now presumably play out his final year of eligibility with Arch Manning as the lead back for a premier program.

Sources: Former Arizona State tailback Raleek Brown has committed to Texas. He was the Big 12's first-team tailback in 2025 after rushing for 1141 yards and averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He began his career at USC. pic.twitter.com/NLzyDngeo8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 8, 2026

Shaun Aguano should be just fine despite the loss of R. Brown, as K. Brown is set to return alongside Jason Brown Jr./Demarius Robinson, while incoming transfers Marquis Gillis and David Avit figure to factor in as well. Freshman Cardae Mack is possibly the most promising talent long-term.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates touchdown with running back Kyson Brown (1) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Key Rotational LB Lands With Big 12 Rival

Former Arizona State linebacker Tate Romney - who played a key starting role within the defense in 2023 before becoming a key rotational piece - officially committed to play for Oklahoma State on Thursday.

Romney figures to be a starting player within the defense in the opening year of the Eric Morris era. Morris has put in much work to reshape a program that went 1-11 in 2025 - with the Romney add being a major piece to that puzzle.

The Sun Devils are set to host the Cowboys in 2026, which will make for a fascinating reunion.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Tate Romney (24) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .