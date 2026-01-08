Pair of Key Former Arizona State Contributors Find New Destinations
In this story:
TEMPE -- Transfer portal season has become one of the most - if not the most - vital times for college football programs on an annual basis. This is no different for Kenny Dillingham and his Arizona State program.
The Sun Devils have done indupitably impressive work in the portal - they have added a pair of elite wide receivers (Omarion Miller, Reed Harris), as well as a pair of quarterbacks (Mikey Keene, Cutter Boley), with assorted upside plays at running back and cornerback to cap off the class as of Thursday.
The wins will inevitably be meet with losses as well, and this materialized on Thursday as well when two key contributors over the wildly successful three-year run found new homes for their final seasons of college football.
Former ASU RB Chooses SEC Home
Junior running back Raleek Brown officially balked on his initial declaration for the 2026 NFL draft that took place on December 17 by committing to the Sun Devils' College Football Playoff opponent from a year ago in the Texas Longhorns on Thursday morning.
Brown, 22, took over as Arizona State's full-time starting back after Kyson Brown was injured in the loss to Mississippi State on September 6. Brown took full advantage by rushing for 1,141 yards and securing 239 more yards through the air - this earned the former four-star recruit All-Big 12 honors.
Brown was also seeing interest from both Indiana and Alabama, but he will now presumably play out his final year of eligibility with Arch Manning as the lead back for a premier program.
Shaun Aguano should be just fine despite the loss of R. Brown, as K. Brown is set to return alongside Jason Brown Jr./Demarius Robinson, while incoming transfers Marquis Gillis and David Avit figure to factor in as well. Freshman Cardae Mack is possibly the most promising talent long-term.
Key Rotational LB Lands With Big 12 Rival
Former Arizona State linebacker Tate Romney - who played a key starting role within the defense in 2023 before becoming a key rotational piece - officially committed to play for Oklahoma State on Thursday.
Romney figures to be a starting player within the defense in the opening year of the Eric Morris era. Morris has put in much work to reshape a program that went 1-11 in 2025 - with the Romney add being a major piece to that puzzle.
The Sun Devils are set to host the Cowboys in 2026, which will make for a fascinating reunion.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.